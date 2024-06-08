Rotary, Cresaptown, Outdoor Power win Hot Stove games; Rush and T&E tie 5-5

Jun. 7—POTOMAC PARK — Cumberland Rotary scored seven runs in the first inning and held off a late Bedford charge to win 9-7 in a Dapper Dan Junior Division (13-14) game Thursday at Hamilton Field.

Channing Logsdown and Isaiah Welsh doubled for Rotary, Logsdown had two RBIs and Wyatt Twigg earned the win in relief allowing two runs on three hits with five Ks in 2 2/3 innings.

Jude Chamberlain took the loss for Bedford. Zach Eichelberger was its top hitter going 2 for 2 with a double.

Cresaptown 3 Rice Realtor 1

POTOMAC PARK — Jaxson Smearman and Dalton Evans pitched a gem to lead Cresaptown to victory on Thursday at Holler Field.

Smearman earned the win, allowing an unearned run on two hits with six Ks in four innings. Evans pitched three scoreless in relief, fanning eight, to get the save.

Cresaptown had eight hits, all singles. Eli Metz took the loss for Rice Realtor.

Rush Services 5 T&E Arborist 5

LONACONING — T&E scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh on the basepaths to tie Rush Rush Services on Thursday at Westmar Middle.

Caden Frazee, Elliot Myers-Shirer, Jordan Lane and Tommy Andres doubled for Rush Services. Kaden Newsome struck out 11 in four innings in a no decision.

A roster for T&E Arborist has not been submitted to the Times-News or is available online so stats could not be provided.

Outdoor Power 10 Salisbury 0

SALISBURY, Pa. — Outdoor Power plated three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to pull away from Salisbury on Thursday.

Clay Bailey singled three times, drove in two runs and tossed six shutout innings of five-hit ball, fanning seven, to earn the win on the bump.

Devin Hall also singled twice and Jaxon Lowery drove in two runs.

Carter Prinkey was dealt the loss for Salisbury.

A full slate of Hot Stove games takes place at the Cumberland Fairgrounds today beginning at 11 a.m. with Growden hosting EAD at Hamilton Field and Riverside Sports hosting Rush Services.

A full schedule is available on the sports calendar in the Scoreboard section on 3B.