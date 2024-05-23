Roswell to host National Championship Air Races beginning in 2025

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell will now be the home for the National Championship Air Races. The Reno Air Racing Association revealed Thursday afternoon that the event will be relocated to the Roswell Air Center starting in 2025. Roswell was one of six cities in the running and beat out finalists Pueblo, Colorado, and Casper, Wyoming.

