Roswell, Artesia to meet again in Class 5A football; Texico claims 2A title

Nov. 18—The Roswell-Artesia state championship game that most everyone has been predicting for the last three months is finally a thing.

The No. 1-seeded Coyotes and second-seeded Bulldogs both rolled to victories on Saturday afternoon in the Class 5A semifinals.

In Deming, Roswell (12-0) belted the No. 5 Wildcats, 45-0, while at Bulldog Bowl in Artesia, the Bulldogs (11-1) thrashed No. 3 Piedra Vista 50-0 in a mercy-rule game which was stopped early in the fourth quarter.

The title game is 1 p.m. Saturday in Artesia. The Coyotes beat the Bulldogs 29-8 on Oct. 13 in the regular season at the Wool Bowl, a game in which Artesia did not score an offensive point.

Roswell put up 21 first-quarter points on the Wildcats in the semifinals. Quarterback Manny Fuentez rushed for a score and also threw two long TD passes, one for 58 yards to Josh Estrada, the other for 84 yards to Jacob Palomino. Fuentez added another short touchdown run in the second quarter and Roswell led 28-0 at halftime. Fuentez added a third TD pass in the third quarter for Roswell.

In Artesia, the defending state champion Bulldogs raced out quickly, with Nye Estrada throwing a scoring pass to Ethan Conn, and Frankie Galindo rushing for a touchdown for an early 15-0 lead.

Estrada and Conn hooked up on a second score in the second quarter and the Bulldogs led 23-0 at halftime. Estrada hit Galindo for a third-quarter touchdown; the Bulldogs also scored on a trick play and also on defense en route to their victory.

The 4A and 3A state finals, as with 5A, will pair up district rivals.

Class 4A

The best game of the weekend was held at Greyhound Stadium in Portales. Trailing 21-20, senior running back Devin Diaz of No. 4 Portales (11-1) scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 15 seconds remaining Saturday as the Rams upset No. 1, undefeated Bloomfield with a 28-21 win in the 4A semifinals. In Lovington (9-3), the third-seeded Wildcats outscored No. 3 Silver, 45-26 in the other semi.

Lovington will visit Portales at 1 p.m. Saturday in the championship game.

Bloomfield (11-1) had grabbed a 21-20 lead as the Bobcats blocked a punt, with Eli Snell-Martinez recovering in the end zone for a touchdown midway through the third quarter. With the PAT, Bloomfield inched in front.

The Bobcats later turned the ball over on downs at the Portales 24 with a couple of minutes to go, leading to the game-winning drive.

"To win it the way we did, that was probably the best two-minute offensive drill we have had all year long," Portales coach Jaime Ramirez said. "It was one of those deals, do or go home situation. We had to do."

For Bloomfield, it was a game of missed opportunities, as the Bobcats had repeated possessions into Portales territory that were stopped by the Rams.

Now Portales gets a chance to avenge its only loss, the regular season finale at Lovington three weeks ago.

Before Saturday, Bloomfield had not given up a point to any New Mexico opponent since Sept. 1.

In Lovington, Wyatt Gomez threw five touchdown passes for the Wildcats in their win over the Colts. Demarcus Thompson caught two of those, and also rushed for a score for Lovington. Cesar Gonzalez also grabbed a pair of scoring passes from Gomez.

Class 3A

St. Michael's (10-2) and Robertson (10-2), the top two seeds in Class 3A, advanced to the state final with semifinal wins Saturday.

The top-seeded Horsemen, a week after a scare against Raton in the quarterfinals, routed No. 5 New Mexico Military Institute 41-0 in Santa Fe. The second-seeded Cardinals put up 10 points in the first quarter and moved on with a wire-to-wire 16-7 victory over No. 3 Cobre.

For St. Michael's, Soren Annon (45 yards) and Isaiah Dominguez (30 yards) had first-quarter touchdowns for St. Michael's. Matthias Duran added a short TD run early in the second quarter for a 20-0 halftime lead. Duran added another score in the third quarter for the Horsemen.

Class 2A

The Class 2A championship proved to be a runaway victory for No. 2 seed Texico (11-2), which pulled away for a 44-7 victory at home over top-seeded Eunice (10-3).

"These kids, they're very seasoned and they've been through their share of hardships and overcame adversity all year long," Texico coach Bob Gilbreath said.

Texico outscored Eunice 30-0 in the second half.

A big third quarter in which the Wolverines took advantage of the wind being at their back, proved to be crucial. Texico scored to go up 21-7, and then back-to-back poor punts by the Cardinals created short fields and two additional touchdowns. Dalton Cain returned one kick to the 5, leading to a score, and another poor punt quickly led to more points and a commanding 35-7 lead.

"Those bad punts were like turnovers," Gilbreath said.

Junior Alex Fuentes scored three touchdowns in the victory for the Wolverines, who won state for the first time since 2008. Eunice had beaten Texico 21-14 in the regular season in a weather-shortened contest.

"They were so unselfish, and everybody contributed," Gilbreath said of his team, adding, "It was pretty gratifying."