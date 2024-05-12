Rost's five-hitter leads Lions past Mishawaka

Junior Quinn Rost tossed a four-hitter on Saturday to lead the Elkhart baseball team to a 5-1 victory over Mishawaka in non-conference action.

Brodey Weaver had a double and Max Sheiner added a triple for the Lions in the victory. Elkhart is now 13-8.

Joey Hauger tossed a three-hit complete game, while Braden Messenger and Noah Norwood each hat two hits, as Concord topped Goshen 5-1 in Northern Lakes Conference play.

Ben McAllister had three hits and drove in two runs, while winning pitcher Cole Dutton drove in three, as Jimtown beat Tippecanoe Valley, 10-0.

Senior Carson Mashack had a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning to give NorthWood the lead for good, as the Panthers beat Mishawaka, 4-3, in NLC play.

Mashack finished with three RBI's for NorthWood. Mason Bogan threw six innings to earn the win, while Nate Dutkowski picked up the save.

Fairfield split a pair of games at its own invitational. The Falcons fell to Warsaw, 4-1, and beat Frankfort, 3-1.

In the win over Frankfort, Michael Slabaugh collected two hits and drove in a run for the Falcons. Winning pitcher Keegan Miller struck out seven.

In softball, winning pitcher Rachel Humbarger had three hits, scored three times, stole two bases and drove in two, as Northridge beat Warsaw, 14-8.

Halle Moeller had three hits and drove in three, while Willow Staley had two hits and stole three bases for the Raiders.

NorthWood's Ana Beachy tossed a two hitter and had the Panthers' only hit in a 1-0 loss to NLC leader Mishawaka.

Ryne Yoder singled in two runs in the second inning and Emily Ramirez tossed a two hitter to lead Goshen to a 2-1 win over Concord in NLC play.

Abbey Brown had two hits, including a homer, and drove in five runs to lead Jimtown past LaPorte, 6-4.

Hannah Zellers and Allyson Hayes each finished with two hits for the Jimmies.

At the Culver Academies Golf Invitational, Elkhart's Steven Webb shot a 76 and was a stroke shy of gaining medalist honors.

Warsaw won the invitational title with a 308. Goshen finished sixth (338), while Elkhart was seventh (341).

BASEBALL

ELKHART 5, MISHAWAKA 1

Mishawaka;100;000;0;—;1;4;1

Elkhart;031;100;x;—;5;6;0

Ginter (L); Quinn Rost (W).

Elkhart: 2B: Brodey Weaver. 3B: Max Shreiner.

CONCORD 5, GOSHEN 1

Goshen;000;100;0;—;1;3;3

Concord;010;130;x;—;5;7;0

Ryen Diaz (L), Jensen Meikle (5); Joey Hauger (W).

Goshen: Hits: Castillo 2. 2B: Bryson Wilson.

Concord: Braeden Messenger 2, Noah Norwood 2. 2B: Troy Denton, Emanuel Rosa.

VALPARAISO 7, ELKHART 4

Valpo;001;111;03;—;7;10;0

Elkhart;000;100;30;—;4;0;3

Holts, Malloy (7, W); Brodey Weaver, AJ Scott (6), Greg Guest (7, L).

Elkhart: Hits: Weaver 3, Cooper Schoetzow 2, Guest 2. 2B: Guest, Weaver.

JIMTOWN 10, TIPPECANOE VALLEY 0

TV;000;00—0;2;2

Jimtown;200;44—;10;14;0

Cameron Manuel (L), Luke Tucker (5); Cole Dutton (W, 7 K's).

Jimtown: Hits — Ben McAllister 3, Mason Armstrong 2, Ty Zartman 2, Aiden Carithers 2. RBI — Dutton 3, McAllister 2, Brandon Smith 2, Mason Armstrong 2.

WARSAW 8, NORTHRIDGE 2

Northridge;000;020;0—;2;6;0

Warsaw;410;003;x—;8;8;1

Christian Florea (L), Brayden Clark (6); Reed Nelson (W), Brandt Martin (6), Kellan Bailey (7).

Northridge: Hits — Kam Radeker 2.

Warsaw: Hits — Grady Nelson 2. HR — Cohen Heady. 2B — Grady Nelson, Hunter Dippon. RBI — Heady 3, Quinton Brock 2. Runs — Logan O'Malley 2, Grady Nelson 2.

NORTHWOOD 4, MISHAWAKA 3

Mishawaka;001;100;1—;3;7;0

NorthWood;001;003;x—;4;6;2

Brady Gallo (L); Mason Bogan (W), Nate Dutkowski (7, S).

Mishawaka: Hits — Trey DeBroka 2, Tyler Thomas 2. SB — Thomas 2.

NorthWood: Hits — Carson Mashack 2. 2B — Mashack. RBI — Mashack 3.

FAIRFIELD INVITATIONAL

WARSAW 4, FAIRFIELD 1

Warsaw;000;220;0—;4;9;1

Fairfield;000;010;0—;1;3;2

Zac Miller (W), Brandt Martin (6); Owen Garrison (L), Luke Mast (7).

Warsaw: Hits — Logan O'Malley 2, Grady Nelson 2, Hunter Dippon 2. 3B — O'Malley. 2B — Kellan Bailey.

FAIRFIELD 3, FRANKFORT 1

Frankfort;010;000;0—;1;3;2

Fairfield;200;001;x—;3;3;1

Matthew Berry (L), Carlos Lopez (4), Chino Valdes (5); Keegan Miller (W, 7 K's), Luke Mast (6), Cohen Yoder (7).

Frankfort: Hits — Lucas Waggoner 2. 2B — Waggoner.

Fairfield: Hits — Michael Slabaugh 2.

SOFTBALL

NORTHRIDGE 14, WARSAW 8

Northridge;334;000;4;—;14;13;3

Warsaw;104;000;3;—;8;9;2

Rachel Humbarger (W); Odell (L), Hatfield (4), Justce (4), Eastwood (6).

Northridge: Hits: Humbarger 3, Halle Moeller 3, Willow Staley 2. 2B: Humbarger, Kyla Kauffman. RBI: Addi Knisley 3, Moeler 3, Humbarger 2. Runs: Humbarger 3. SB: Humbarger 3, Staley 3.

MISHAWAKA 1, NORTHWOOD 0

NorthWood;000;000;0;—;0;1;1

Mishawaka;010;000;0;—;1;2;0

Ana Beachy (L); Camilla Ramirez-Quij (W).

NorthWood: 2B: Beachy.

JIMTOWN 6, LAPORTE 4

Jimtown;002;031;0—;6;9;2

LaPorte;010;030;0—;4;10;2

Lily Gaugler (W), Layla Winrott (5); Marcy Bearickx (L).

Jimtown: Hits — Abby Brown 2, Hannah Zellers 2, Allyson Hayes 2. HR — Brown. 2B — Hannah Zellers, Winrott. RBI — Brown 5. Runs — Kendal McPhee 2.

LaPorte: Hits — Reghan Stephany 2, Mia Maxel 2, Gabby Bush 2, Bearickx 2. 2B — Stephany, Bearickx.

BOYS GOLF

CULVER ACADEMIES INVITATIONAL

At Warren Golf Course (Notre Dame)

Team scores: Warsaw 308, Marian 319, Indianapolis Chatard 319, SB St. Joseph 324, Culver Academies 336, Goshen 338, Elkhart 341, SB Adams 349, Culver Academies 350, NorthWood 353.

Goshen: Todd Kauffman 85, Myles McLaughlin 86, Braxton Sheets 87, Kael Bestul 94, Tyler Scott 102.

Elkhart: Steven Webb 76, Cameron Miller 82, Nathan Windy 89, Carson Scott 101, Kyle Farmer 107.

NorthWood: Colton Rouch 82, Caleb Vincent 92, Bryce Blosser 96, Micah Schwartz 99, Collin Deatsman 106.