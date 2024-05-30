Rosters set for 2024 OVAC All-Star baseball game

May 29—MORGANTOWN — The 2024 OVAC /George Kovalick All-Star Baseball Classic is kicking off this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Crimson Complex in Steubenville, Ohio.

Released Wednesday, there are five players from Mon County who will suit up for team West Virginia.

University High School outfielder Wenki Campbell had a.434 batting average and.583 on-base percentage this season. Campbell has had a successful season with the team hitting three home runs and 29 RBI. As a pitcher, Campbell saved two games and had a 5.16 ERA.

University High School senior Mason Chaney had a.356 batting average and.474 on-base percentage. Chaney also hit three home runs and 29 RBI. On the mound, Chaney went 4-3 with a 5.06 ERA.

University High School senior Mason McDonald had a.378 batting average and.471 on-base percentage. McDonald has improved over the years and finished this season with 33 runs and 20 RBI.

Trinity Christian outfielder Trenton Timperio had a.343 batting average and 23 hits for the season. Timperio was successful with the team with six doubles and 17 RBI.

Finally, Morgantown High School first baseman Nathan Wolfe has 4 home runs for the season and a 0.994 fielding percentage. With the team's successful season, he had 22 RBI. The Mohigans play in the first round of the state tournament today against Cabell Midland.

Morgantown High School coach Pat Sherald will be one of the coaches for West Virginia.

Ticket prices for the event are $8 for adults and $6 for students. The rain date for the game is Monday at 6 p.m.

The full West Virginia roster is below:

West Virginia Anthony Bachinski, Brooke OF Joey Baker Paden City, P-INF-OF Wenki Campbell, University OF Robbie Carter, Oak Glen OF Mason Chaney, University P-1B-3B Trae Cook, Weirton P-SS TJ Decapio, Madonna P-2B-SS Raymond DeFranco, Brooke SS Sky Goodard, Hundred C Carson Lauttamus, Brooke OF Ashton Little, Paden City P-C Chase Littleton, Madonna P-OF Mason McDonald, University OF-1B Tyler McKay, Oak Glen OF Hayden Pyles, Magnolia P-OF Andrew Skadra, Linsly 1B Treston Timperio, Trinity Christian OF Eli Tucker, Wheeling Central OF Grant Wilharm, Madonna OF-1B Dillion Wilson, Linsly P-C Nathan Wolfe, Morgantown 1B Coaches Adam Angel, Cameron Trey Barcus, Paden City TJ Miller, Madonna Pat Sherald, Morgantown