Rosters, captains named for Under Armour All-American game at Camping World Stadium

The rosters have been announced and captains named for the Under Armour High School All-American Game, which will take place at Camping World Stadium, Jan. 3 (ESPN).

There are 13 represtatives from Florida slated to play, and only one player from Central Florida in safety Jalen Heyward of Rockledge. Heyward is committed to UCF’s 2024 recruiting class, and the Knights have to other committed players in the game with tight end Kylan Fox of Grayson, Ga., and linebacker Jaqualin Birdsong of Troup County High in Lagrange, Ga.

Florida has five commitments in the game: Linebacker Aaron Chiles Jr., or Our Lady of Good Counsel in Upper Marlboro, Md.; defensive back Xavier Filsaime of McKinney High in Murphy, Texas; linebacker Adarius Hayes of Largo; quarterback DJ Lagway of Willis, Texas; and running back Myles Graham, the son of former Gators All-American Ernest Graham who played at Buchholz High in Gainesville.

FSU has two players invited in offensive lineman Jonathan Daniels of Pensacola Pine Forest and running back Kameron Davis of Dougherty Comprehensive in Albany, Ga.

Miami has four representatives in tight end Elija Lofton of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas; defensive back Ryan Mack of Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas; defensive lineman Booker Pickett Jr. of Tampa Wharton; and running back Kevin Riley of Tuscaloosa (Ala.) County High.

The teams will be broken into Team Fire and Team Ice in the 16th edition of the event. More than 100 of the nation’s top players are expected to play. Rosters (here) could change with last-minute departures and additions.

Leading Team Fire is the No. 1 in player in the ESPN Class of 2024 rankings, defensive back and Georgia commit Ellis Robinson IV. Other Team Fire captains include No. 6 wide receiver Cameron Coleman (Auburn commit), No. 9 wide receiver Mike Matthews (Tennessee), No. 14 defensive end Dylan Stewart (South Carolina) and No. 268 quarterback Dante Reno (South Carolina).

Four top-20 players will serve as captains for Team Ice, led by defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe and quarterback Julian Sayin, Alabama commitments who are ranked No. 2 and 3 in the ESPN Class of 2024 rankings. Also serving as Team Ice captains include No. 10 defensive end Colin Simmons (Texas) and No. 17 wide receiver Joshisa Trader (Miami).