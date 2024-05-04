Rosters announced for 2024 All-Star Classic

May 4—Rosters for the 49th annual Ada News All-Star Classic have been finalized after a meeting by the Ada Area Basketball Coaches Association earlier this week at Torres Mexican Restaurant.

The basketball extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, May 25, inside Ada High School's Cougar Activity Center.

The girl's game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., with the boy's game to follow at 8 p.m. The contests will pit senior players from the East against senior players from the West.

The ever-popular 3-point Shootout and Slam Dunk competitions will also be part of the All-Star Classic.

Preliminary rounds for those events will take place at 4 p.m. on game day inside the Ada gym. Doors will open at approximately 3:45 p.m. for those events. The gym will be cleared following the completion of the preliminary rounds.

The 3-point Shootout and Slam Dunk contests are open to any varsity players, regardless of classification, from the 17 schools that now make up the Ada Area Basketball Coaches Association. Players must have been involved with their school's varsity basketball program during the 2023-24 season to be eligible.

Members of the East Girls team include Ava Laden of Allen; Ryleigh Reeser and Payton Leba of Asher; the Byng trio of Alona Cooper, Brylee Baird and Cadence Carlos; Aubrey Manion of Coalgate; Maci Gaylor of Tupelo; and both Avery Ellis and Eryn Khoury of Vanoss.

Alternates for the East Girls are Maggie Stone of Vanoss; Makaviya Nelson of Ada and Bella Neal of Tupelo.

Nominated to coach the East girls is Luke Clark of Byng.

Members of the West Girls team include Madi McFarland of Holdenville; Kate Williams of Latta; the Roff duo of Shelbey Ensey and Brianna Bess; Emileigh Palmer of Sasakwa; Faith Ross of Stonewall; the Stratford pair of Grace Wright and Launa Raymo; and the Sulphur duo of Rasey Runyan and Kinzi Adkison.

Alternates for the West Girls are Ryleigh Hill of Holdenville, Kaylie Cranford of Roff and Cylee Null of Holdenville.

Coaching the West girls is Whitney Robertson of Roff.

The East boys roster includes the Allen trio of Brayden Tatum, Garrett Nix and Keithon Howard; the Byng trio of Bo Boatwright, Gary Raney and Cooper McCage; Ryfle Gold of Coalgate; Davin Weller of Tupelo; and the Vanoss pair of Logan Hulbutta and Layne Thrower.

Alternates for the East boys are Jordyn Liston of Asher; Camby Poorbuffalo of Byng and Easton Ledo of Allen.

Coaching the East boys will be Greg Mills of Allen.

The West boys roster includes the Ada trio of George Maddox, Devon MacCollister and Carter Colombe; the Holdenville duo of Izaia King and Jace McCoy; Sam Brown of Latta; Kaden Darnell of Roff; the Stonewall pair of Ashton Bierce and Jamison Carrington; and Walker Chandler of Stratford.

Alternates for the West boys are Josh Gifford of Stratford; Garrett Gambrell of Stonewall and Case Stafford of Ada.

Nominated to coach the West boys is Wes Moreland of Stonewall.

Players for the West teams will wear white or light-colored uniforms on game day and will be the home team on the scoreboard, while the players on the East team will dress in dark suits and be visitors on the scoreboard.

All-Star coaches will contact their players to set up at least one practice date.

Any area coach who knows of players who will not be able to participate in the All-Star Classic is urged to contact The Ada News sports department or the All-Star Classic coach as soon as possible so a replacement can be named.