The rosters for the Aggies legends flag football game have been announced

Part of the scoring game is the annual Texas A&M tradition of the Aggie Legends game. The event is a flag football game with two rosters of Aggie favorites on each team and one quarterback throwing for both teams. The team generally takes players from a few eras and places them, similar to the spring game, into a Maroon and White team; however, they are named after two Aggie Legends, David Crow and Bill Pickard.

Team Crow (Maroon) will be coached by Cullen Gillaspia and Terrence Murphy. Team Pickard (White) will be coached by Jake Matthews and Trayveon Williams. Jake Hubenak will be the quarterback for both teams when they take the field during halftime of the Spring game on April 20. Below, you can find the full rosters posted by Carter Karels.

