Here are the rosters for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl

Jon Heath
·3 min read

The 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl will be played at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. MT. The college all-star game will be televised on NFL Network and available to stream on fuboTV (try it free).

The Denver Broncos will have scouts and coaches in attendance for the game and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb will serve as offensive coordinator for the West team. His QBs will be Taulia Tagovailoa, John Rhys Plumlee and Kedon Slovis.

Here is the full list of quarterbacks at the East-West Shrine Bowl this year:

  • Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

  • Devin Leary, Kentucky

  • Cameron Ward, Washington State

  • Jordan Travis, Florida State

  • Kedon Slovis, BYU

  • John Rhys Plumlee, UCF

See the full roster of players at each position below.

Running backs

  • Jonathon Brooks, Texas

  • Deshaun Fenwick, Oregon State

  • Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss

  • Isaac Guerendo, Louisville

  • Jaden Shirden, Monmouth

  • Carson Steele, UCLA

  • Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue

  • Blake Watson, Memphis

Wide receivers

  • Jalen Coker, Holy Cross

  • Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri State

  • Anthony Gould, Oregon State

  • Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

  • Jadon Janke, South Dakota State

  • Jaxon Janke, South Dakota State

  • Cornelius Johnson, Michigan

  • Bub Means, Pittsburgh

  • Tejhaun Palmer, UAB

  • Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky

  • Malik Washington, Virginia

  • Tahj Washington, USC

  • David White Jr., Western Carolina

  • Isaiah Williams, Illinois

Tight ends

  • McCallan Castles, Tennessee

  • Zach Heins, South Dakota State

  • Dallin Holker, Colorado State

  • Mason Pline, Furman

  • Tip Reiman, Illinois

  • Isaac Rex, BYU

  • Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

Offensive tackles

  • Gottlieb Ayedze, Maryland

  • Andrew Coker, TCU

  • Anim Dankwah, Howard

  • Josiah Ezirim, Eastern Kentucky

  • Tylan Grable, UCF

  • Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State

  • Julian Pearl, Illinois

  • Walter Rouse, Stanford

  • Nathan Thomas, Louisiana

  • Caedan Wallace, Penn State

Interior offensive linemen

  • Karsen Barnhart, Michigan

  • X’Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty

  • Matt Goncalves, Pittsburgh

  • C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross

  • Donovan Jennings, South Florida

  • Trente Jones, Michigan

  • Matt Lee, Miami (FL)

  • KT Leveston, Kansas State

  • Christian Mahogany, Boston College

  • Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

  • Dylan McMahon, N.C. State

  • Hunter Nourzad, Penn State

  • Willis Patrick, TCU

  • Nick Samac, Michigan State

  • Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State

Interior defensive linemen

  • Evan Anderson, Florida Atlantic

  • Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa

  • Jowon Briggs, Cincinnati

  • Jamree Kromah, James Madison

  • Logan Lee, Iowa

  • Zion Logue, Georgia

  • Fabien Lovett Sr., Florida State

  • Jordan Miller, SMU

  • Myles Murphy, North Carolina

  • Nathan Pickering, Mississippi State

  • Justin Rogers, Auburn

  • Leonard Taylor III, Miami (FL)

Edge defenders

  • Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State

  • Solomon Byrd, USC

  • Khalid Duke, Kansas State

  • Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame

  • Trajan Jeffcoat, Arkansas

  • Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

  • Eyabi Okie-Anoma, Charlotte

  • Xavier Thomas, Clemson

  • Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

  • David Ugwoegbu, Houston

Linebackers

  • Levelle Bailey, Fresno State

  • Aaron Casey, Indiana

  • Steele Chambers, Ohio State

  • Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

  • Kalen DeLoach, Florida State

  • Dallas Gant, Toledo

  • Curtis Jacobs, Penn State

  • Jackson Mitchell, UConn

  • Darius Muasau, UCLA

  • Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin

Cornerbacks

  • Chigozie Anusiem, Colorado State

  • Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia

  • M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh

  • Renardo Green, Florida State

  • Myles Harden, South Dakota

  • Daequan Hardy, Penn State

  • Jarrian Jones, Florida State

  • Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

  • Jarius Monroe, Tulane

  • Deantre Prince, Ole Miss

  • Christian Roland-Wallace, USC

  • Qwan’tez Stiggers, Toronto Argonauts

  • Tarheeb Still, Maryland

  • Ro Torrence, Arizona State

  • Mikey Victor, Alabama State

  • Josh Wallace, Michigan

Safeties

  • Daijahn Anthony, Ole Miss

  • Omar Brown, Nebraska

  • Jaylon Carlies, Missouri

  • Marcellas Dial, South Carolina

  • Dominique Hampton, Washington

  • Jaylen Key, Alabama

  • Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas

  • Tyler Owens, Texas Tech

  • Mark Perry, TCU

  • Trey Taylor, Air Force

  • Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech

  • Ryan Watts, Texas

Specialists

  • Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt (P)

  • Cam Little, Arkansas (K)

  • Harrison Mevis, Missouri (K)

  • Marco Ortiz, Nebraska (LS)

  • Ryan Rehkow, BYU (P)

  • Joe Shimko, N.C. State (LS)

Last year, 45 participants from the East-West Shrine Bowl were selected in the 2023 NFL draft, including QBs Aidan O’Connell and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

