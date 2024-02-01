Here are the rosters for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl

The 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl will be played at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. MT. The college all-star game will be televised on NFL Network and available to stream on fuboTV (try it free).

The Denver Broncos will have scouts and coaches in attendance for the game and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb will serve as offensive coordinator for the West team. His QBs will be Taulia Tagovailoa, John Rhys Plumlee and Kedon Slovis.

Here is the full list of quarterbacks at the East-West Shrine Bowl this year:

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

Devin Leary, Kentucky

Cameron Ward, Washington State

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Kedon Slovis, BYU

John Rhys Plumlee, UCF

See the full roster of players at each position below.

Running backs

Jonathon Brooks, Texas

Deshaun Fenwick, Oregon State

Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss

Isaac Guerendo, Louisville

Jaden Shirden, Monmouth

Carson Steele, UCLA

Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue

Blake Watson, Memphis

Wide receivers

Jalen Coker, Holy Cross

Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri State

Anthony Gould, Oregon State

Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

Jadon Janke, South Dakota State

Jaxon Janke, South Dakota State

Cornelius Johnson, Michigan

Bub Means, Pittsburgh

Tejhaun Palmer, UAB

Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky

Malik Washington, Virginia

Tahj Washington, USC

David White Jr., Western Carolina

Isaiah Williams, Illinois

Tight ends

McCallan Castles, Tennessee

Zach Heins, South Dakota State

Dallin Holker, Colorado State

Mason Pline, Furman

Tip Reiman, Illinois

Isaac Rex, BYU

Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

Offensive tackles

Gottlieb Ayedze, Maryland

Andrew Coker, TCU

Anim Dankwah, Howard

Josiah Ezirim, Eastern Kentucky

Tylan Grable, UCF

Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State

Julian Pearl, Illinois

Walter Rouse, Stanford

Nathan Thomas, Louisiana

Caedan Wallace, Penn State

Interior offensive linemen

Karsen Barnhart, Michigan

X’Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty

Matt Goncalves, Pittsburgh

C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross

Donovan Jennings, South Florida

Trente Jones, Michigan

Matt Lee, Miami (FL)

KT Leveston, Kansas State

Christian Mahogany, Boston College

Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

Dylan McMahon, N.C. State

Hunter Nourzad, Penn State

Willis Patrick, TCU

Nick Samac, Michigan State

Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State

Interior defensive linemen

Evan Anderson, Florida Atlantic

Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa

Jowon Briggs, Cincinnati

Jamree Kromah, James Madison

Logan Lee, Iowa

Zion Logue, Georgia

Fabien Lovett Sr., Florida State

Jordan Miller, SMU

Myles Murphy, North Carolina

Nathan Pickering, Mississippi State

Justin Rogers, Auburn

Leonard Taylor III, Miami (FL)

Edge defenders

Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State

Solomon Byrd, USC

Khalid Duke, Kansas State

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame

Trajan Jeffcoat, Arkansas

Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

Eyabi Okie-Anoma, Charlotte

Xavier Thomas, Clemson

Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

David Ugwoegbu, Houston

Linebackers

Levelle Bailey, Fresno State

Aaron Casey, Indiana

Steele Chambers, Ohio State

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Kalen DeLoach, Florida State

Dallas Gant, Toledo

Curtis Jacobs, Penn State

Jackson Mitchell, UConn

Darius Muasau, UCLA

Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin

Cornerbacks

Chigozie Anusiem, Colorado State

Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia

M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh

Renardo Green, Florida State

Myles Harden, South Dakota

Daequan Hardy, Penn State

Jarrian Jones, Florida State

Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

Jarius Monroe, Tulane

Deantre Prince, Ole Miss

Christian Roland-Wallace, USC

Qwan’tez Stiggers, Toronto Argonauts

Tarheeb Still, Maryland

Ro Torrence, Arizona State

Mikey Victor, Alabama State

Josh Wallace, Michigan

Safeties

Daijahn Anthony, Ole Miss

Omar Brown, Nebraska

Jaylon Carlies, Missouri

Marcellas Dial, South Carolina

Dominique Hampton, Washington

Jaylen Key, Alabama

Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas

Tyler Owens, Texas Tech

Mark Perry, TCU

Trey Taylor, Air Force

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech

Ryan Watts, Texas

Specialists

Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt (P)

Cam Little, Arkansas (K)

Harrison Mevis, Missouri (K)

Marco Ortiz, Nebraska (LS)

Ryan Rehkow, BYU (P)

Joe Shimko, N.C. State (LS)

Last year, 45 participants from the East-West Shrine Bowl were selected in the 2023 NFL draft, including QBs Aidan O’Connell and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

