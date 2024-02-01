Here are the rosters for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl
The 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl will be played at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. MT. The college all-star game will be televised on NFL Network and available to stream on fuboTV (try it free).
The Denver Broncos will have scouts and coaches in attendance for the game and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb will serve as offensive coordinator for the West team. His QBs will be Taulia Tagovailoa, John Rhys Plumlee and Kedon Slovis.
Here is the full list of quarterbacks at the East-West Shrine Bowl this year:
Austin Reed, Western Kentucky
Devin Leary, Kentucky
Cameron Ward, Washington State
Jordan Travis, Florida State
Kedon Slovis, BYU
John Rhys Plumlee, UCF
See the full roster of players at each position below.
Running backs
Jonathon Brooks, Texas
Deshaun Fenwick, Oregon State
Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss
Isaac Guerendo, Louisville
Jaden Shirden, Monmouth
Carson Steele, UCLA
Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue
Blake Watson, Memphis
Wide receivers
Jalen Coker, Holy Cross
Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri State
Anthony Gould, Oregon State
Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State
Jadon Janke, South Dakota State
Jaxon Janke, South Dakota State
Cornelius Johnson, Michigan
Bub Means, Pittsburgh
Tejhaun Palmer, UAB
Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky
Malik Washington, Virginia
Tahj Washington, USC
David White Jr., Western Carolina
Isaiah Williams, Illinois
Tight ends
McCallan Castles, Tennessee
Zach Heins, South Dakota State
Dallin Holker, Colorado State
Mason Pline, Furman
Tip Reiman, Illinois
Isaac Rex, BYU
Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas
Offensive tackles
Gottlieb Ayedze, Maryland
Andrew Coker, TCU
Anim Dankwah, Howard
Josiah Ezirim, Eastern Kentucky
Tylan Grable, UCF
Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State
Julian Pearl, Illinois
Walter Rouse, Stanford
Nathan Thomas, Louisiana
Caedan Wallace, Penn State
Interior offensive linemen
Karsen Barnhart, Michigan
X’Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty
Matt Goncalves, Pittsburgh
C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross
Donovan Jennings, South Florida
Trente Jones, Michigan
Matt Lee, Miami (FL)
KT Leveston, Kansas State
Christian Mahogany, Boston College
Mason McCormick, South Dakota State
Dylan McMahon, N.C. State
Hunter Nourzad, Penn State
Willis Patrick, TCU
Nick Samac, Michigan State
Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State
Interior defensive linemen
Evan Anderson, Florida Atlantic
Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa
Jowon Briggs, Cincinnati
Jamree Kromah, James Madison
Logan Lee, Iowa
Zion Logue, Georgia
Fabien Lovett Sr., Florida State
Jordan Miller, SMU
Myles Murphy, North Carolina
Nathan Pickering, Mississippi State
Justin Rogers, Auburn
Leonard Taylor III, Miami (FL)
Edge defenders
Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State
Solomon Byrd, USC
Khalid Duke, Kansas State
Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame
Trajan Jeffcoat, Arkansas
Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State
Eyabi Okie-Anoma, Charlotte
Xavier Thomas, Clemson
Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington
David Ugwoegbu, Houston
Linebackers
Levelle Bailey, Fresno State
Aaron Casey, Indiana
Steele Chambers, Ohio State
Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
Kalen DeLoach, Florida State
Dallas Gant, Toledo
Curtis Jacobs, Penn State
Jackson Mitchell, UConn
Darius Muasau, UCLA
Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin
Cornerbacks
Chigozie Anusiem, Colorado State
Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia
M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh
Renardo Green, Florida State
Myles Harden, South Dakota
Daequan Hardy, Penn State
Jarrian Jones, Florida State
Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
Jarius Monroe, Tulane
Deantre Prince, Ole Miss
Christian Roland-Wallace, USC
Qwan’tez Stiggers, Toronto Argonauts
Tarheeb Still, Maryland
Ro Torrence, Arizona State
Mikey Victor, Alabama State
Josh Wallace, Michigan
Safeties
Daijahn Anthony, Ole Miss
Omar Brown, Nebraska
Jaylon Carlies, Missouri
Marcellas Dial, South Carolina
Dominique Hampton, Washington
Jaylen Key, Alabama
Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas
Tyler Owens, Texas Tech
Mark Perry, TCU
Trey Taylor, Air Force
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech
Ryan Watts, Texas
Specialists
Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt (P)
Cam Little, Arkansas (K)
Harrison Mevis, Missouri (K)
Marco Ortiz, Nebraska (LS)
Ryan Rehkow, BYU (P)
Joe Shimko, N.C. State (LS)
Last year, 45 participants from the East-West Shrine Bowl were selected in the 2023 NFL draft, including QBs Aidan O’Connell and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.