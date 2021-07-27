Roster spots to be won at Green Bay Packers training camp

The biggest piece of the puzzle is in place for the Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers is back.

Now, training camp can be less about the drama and more about the team-building. The next month or so provides the perfect setting for competition, especially at specific positions where roster spots are still up for grabs.

Here are the roster spots capable of being won at Packers training camp, position by position:

Quarterback

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur works with quarterbacks Jordan Love (10), Jake Dolegala (18), Kurt Benkert (7) and Blake Bortles (9) during minicamp practice Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

No. 3 QB: The Packers are in great shape with Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love atop the depth chart in 2021. If the team wants to keep a third quarterback on the roster, the player will have to really earn it. Blake Bortles, Kurt Benkert and Jake Dolegala are the three other quarterbacks on the roster, although the team could release one – there's really no need for five – with Rodgers back in the building. It's still likely the third quarterback will end up being on the practice squad.

Running back

Green Bay Packers running back Kylin Hill (32) is shown during a mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

No. 3/4 RB: Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon will dominate the snaps and touches here, but the Packers must identify a capable third option. It's possible four running backs could make it if there's enough special teams value to be had. Dexter Williams, Patrick Taylor and seventh-round pick Kylin Hill are the contenders. The Packers may need to add another back to the competition if Taylor, who is starting camp on the PUP list, is out for long.

Wide receiver

No. 5-6-7 WR: It's always anyone's best guess on how many receivers will make the roster. Between five and seven is the safe bet, however. The first four are set in stone: Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard and third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Who else makes the team? Devin Funchess is the most experienced, but Equanimeous St. Brown, Malik Taylor, Juwann Winfree and Reggie Begelton have all been around in Green Bay for longer. And what if the Packers swing a trade for Randall Cobb, one of Rodgers' old buddies? This position could get crazy over the next month.

Offensive line

No. 7-10 OL: There is a strong mix of returning veteran starters and intriguing young players for the Packers offensive line. As many as three or four roster spots could be up for grabs during training camp, especially if David Bakhtiari isn't ready for the start of the season. The Packers invested heavily over the last two drafts on offensive linemen, creating a stockpile of players to develop. The team needs a few to emerge as capable backups behind the top 5-6 guys. This will be a big camp for the likes of Yosh Nijman, Ben Braden, Simon Stepaniak, Jake Hanson and Cole Van Lanen.

Outside linebacker

No. 4-5 OLB: The Packers will want a fourth and maybe even a fifth edge rusher behind Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary. Jonathan Garvin, Randy Ramsey, Tipa Galeai and Delontae Scott are all in the running for the job. All four were in Green Bay last season and should be ready to take a jump. Camp will reveal which one has progressed as a rusher or is ready to become a core special teams player in 2021.

Inside linebacker

The whole thing: Kamal Martin, Krys Barnes and De'Vondre Campbell making the roster is a good bet. But the team could easily keep five inside linebackers, and every single job – from starter to backup to special teams contributor – are up for grabs entering camp. This is the most undecided position on the roster.

Cornerback

Green Bay Packers cornerback Stanford Samuels III (34) is shown Saturday, August 15, 2020 during the team's first practice at training camp in Green Bay, Wis.

No. 5-6-7 CB: Corner is a little like receiver. The Packers could keep between five or seven, and the first four are pretty much locks. Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Chandon Sullivan and Eric Stokes are making the team. Who out of Josh Jackson, Ka'dar Hollman, Stanford Samuels, Kabion Ento and Shemar Jean-Charles will win the other one or two roster spots? This might be the most competitive spot on the entire defense entering camp.

Safety

Green Bay Packers safety Vernon Scott (36) is shown Saturday, August 15, 2020 during the team's first practice at training camp in Green Bay, Wis.

No. 3-4-5 safety: It appears the Packers like Will Redmond as the third safety behind Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos, but don't consider his roster spot locked in just yet. Vernon Scott, Henry Black, Innis Gaines and Christian Uphoff will be competing with Redmond for what could be two or even three backup spots. The competitors have more than enough versatility to make the safety spot a tough decision for the Packers.

Specialists

Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) participates in minicamp practice Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

No. 1 P: JK Scott vs. Ryan Winslow. Scott is the incumbent, but Winslow has NFL punting experience. The Packers need consistency out of one of the two. No. 1 LS: Hunter Bradley vs. Joe Fortunato. Can Bradley bounce back from a disappointing season and fend off the challenger? The Packers sure look like they want an upgrade at long snapper entering 2021.

