Roster rankings, OL rankings, breakout player and more Seahawks news for Cardinals fans
We have made it through another week of the NFL offseason, so it is time to take a trip around the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.
What is new with the Seattle Seahawks?
Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.
Seahawks roster core ranked 14th
ESPN took the top five players from every roster and then ranked each team.
The Seahawks’ top five are Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Tariq Woolen and Charles Cross.
O-line ranked near the bottom
Pro Football Focus ranked the 32 NFL teams’ O-lines. They often rank lowly. This time, they are 30th.
Rookie expected to be Seahawks' breakout player
Who will be the Seahawks’ breakout player this year?
NFL.com thinks it will be their first-round pick, cornerback Devon Witherspoon.
2 Seahawks in top 100
In an offseason of lists and rankings, two Seahawks players made CBS Sports’ top 100 list.
WR corps ranked 4th
More offseason lists and rankings! PFF ranked the Seahawks’ receiving corps fourth in the NFL.