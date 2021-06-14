Roster moves, Russel Wilson says no trade request and other Seahawks news

With another week of the NFL offseason in the books, we take a trip around the NFC West to see what has been going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

Next up are the Seattle Seahawks.

Below is a look at the last week for Seattle.

Roster moves

The Seahawks had a few roster moves during the week. They signed receiver Travis Toivonen. They released tight end Nick Guggemos. Safety Ryan Neal has rejoined the team, officially signing his restricted free agent tender.

Bobby Wagner getting used to not having K.J. Wright

Bobby Wagner entered the NFL in 2012 and has played next to fellow linebacker K.J. Wright. That is not the case this season. Wright is still a free agent. Wagner is not used to Wright not being there. He described this offseason as awkward so far.

Russell Wilson shows up for OTAs

After being among the veterans on the Seahawks to planned to stay out of the voluntary part of the offseason, Wilson showed up for OTAs.

Russell Wilson denies trade request

The Seahawks' offseason was dominated by Wilson's unhappiness. Speaking to the media for the first time this offseason, he denied making a trade request. Of course, the report was never that he requested a trade. It was simply that he gave the Seahawks a list of teams he would be willing to go to if traded.

Player rankings and titles

The offseason means rankings and lists. Defensive lineman Poona Ford showed up as the most underappreciated player on the Seahawks while the duo of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf was named the top WR duo in the league.

