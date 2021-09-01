Roster moves: Lions release TE Darren Fells and safety Dean Marlowe

The Detroit Lions announced two surprising roster moves on Wednesday afternoon. The team released veteran tight end Darren Fells and safety Dean Marlowe.

The moves were made in conjunction with the waiver wire claims of WR KhaDarel Hodge and PK Austin Seibert. Both Fells and Marlowe were signed as veteran presences and upgrades at their respective positions.

Neither played great in training camp or preseason, but it’s still surprising to see two respected vets waived for two younger players. Because they are vested veterans, they are not subject to waiver claims and are free to sign with any team. They could also re-sign with the Lions at any time.