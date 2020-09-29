Roster moves: Cowboys add veteran O-lineman, lose practice squad prospect

The Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line has been a mix-and-match experiment over the first three games of the season. La’el Collins has yet to suit up and apparently isn’t close to doing so. Seven-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith has missed the past two games. Cam Erving is on injured reserve.

Terence Steele came out of Sunday’s game with food poisoning. Zack Martin shifted over midgame to play a position he hasn’t tried since college. A rookie was out there snapping the ball to Dak Prescott against the best team in the conference. Suffice it to say, it’s been a cobbled-together unit. And now the front office is bringing in new parts and pieces to work with.

On Tuesday, the Cowboys signed right tackle Jordan Mills to the team’s practice squad. A fifth-round draft pick in 2013, Mills has seen action in 90 games, with 84 starts on his resume.

The #Cowboys signed veteran tackle Jordan Mills to the practice squad, per the wire. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2020





Originally drafted by the Bears, Mills has also spent time with Detroit, Buffalo, Miami, and Arizona, as well as a previous short stint in Dallas.

The Cowboys claimed Mills in early September 2015, but a foot injury kept him out of the season opener, played just days later. The Louisiana Tech product was released the following week to make room for another lineman.

Now he returns to Dallas to provide some sorely-needed depth as OL coach Joe Philbin’s group struggles to find its footing in this young and injury-riddled season.

In other roster news, the organization has lost one of its practice squad darlings.

A blow to Cowboys' depth on D-line: rookie DT Ron'Dell Carter has terminated his contract in pursuit of opportunity elsewhere. Once he clears COVID-19 protocol, he intends to sign to the Colts' 53-man roster, per agent Adam Seifer. Carter was coveted prospect on practice squad. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 29, 2020





Ron’Dell Carter was a defensive superstar at James Madison in the FCS. The undrafted free agent was a promising prospect entering 2020’s Cowboys camp and looked to be something of a project for new defensive line coach Jim Tomsula.

Now he’ll be wearing a horseshoe on his helmet instead of a star as he looks to break onto a starting roster.

