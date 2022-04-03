Roster moves bring Diamondbacks pitching staff into focus

Mar 31, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Luke Weaver throws to the San Diego Padres in the first inning during a spring training game at Salt River Fields. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

The Diamondbacks made a pair of roster moves on Saturday afternoon that brought into sharper focus — if not finalized — the composition of their Opening Day pitching staff.

By sending out right-hander Taylor Widener and left-hander Tyler Gilbert, the Diamondbacks brought the number of pitchers in camp down to 15. Should they go into the season with that number, it would seem that — barring any unexpected acquisitions — their staff is all but set.

But manager Torey Lovullo, who earlier in the week made it sound like the club was leaning toward keeping 15 pitchers, said Saturday that decision has not yet been made.

He said that while he would have more relief options at his disposal with the extra pitcher, it might not be necessary. The Diamondbacks have two days off in the first eight days of the season, and Lovullo said that if his pitchers can get their pitch counts built into a range where they could go five or six innings, the club might prefer the extra bat.

“We’re still walking through a whole bunch of different factors,” he said. “We want these guys to compete all the way up until the last minute. We’ll put it together at that point.”

One thing he said is no longer a concern is the cut on the thumb of right-hander Luke Weaver.

“It seems that he won’t miss any time,” he said. “He should be OK.”

If the Diamondbacks do stick with 15 pitchers, it would likely break down like this:

The starting rotation would consist of Madison Bumgarner, Merrill Kelly, Zach Davies, Zac Gallen and Luke Weaver, though perhaps not in that order.

And the bullpen would include closer Mark Melancon and setup man Ian Kennedy followed by Noe Ramirez, Corbin Martin, Caleb Smith, Joe Mantiply, J.B. Wendelken, Humberto Castellanos, Oliver Perez and Sean Poppen.

Martin, Smith and Castellanos would be able to provide multi-inning outings in relief.

With rosters expanded to 28 for the first few weeks of the season — they will drop back to 26 on May 1 — many clubs have indicated they will carry 15 pitchers.

Kelly started on Saturday night and Davies (Monday) and Gallen (Tuesday) were scheduled to make their final starts of the spring early this week.

The Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres at Chase Field on Thursday in the season opener.

Lovullo said having to send down Widener, who was a member of the rotation for much of last season, and Gilbert, who threw well late in the year, including tossing a no-hitter in August, was a positive indicator for the strength of the pitching staff.

“We had to send out a couple of really good pitchers,” Lovullo said.

With Gilbert, he said the club wanted to see him become more consistent with pitches other than his cutter. He said the team wants Widener to maintain the quality of his stuff from outing to outing.

***

Diamondbacks 8, White Sox 4

At Salt River Fields

At the plate: 2B Ketel Marte had a pair of singles and walked, RF Daulton Varsho drove a ball into the left-center field gap for a double and LF Dominic Canzone, a prospect expected to start in Double-A this year, had two hits and three RBIs. “Really good, solid at-bats all the way around,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “I was really pleased with what we did today.”

On the mound: RHP Merrill Kelly had another strong outing in his final Cactus League start, firing four innings of one-hit ball. He allowed just one unearned run, walked none and struck out five. As it turns out, he did not feel as good as his line looked. “I’m feeling a little tired today,” Kelly said. “I think just going from the day to night games. I’m used to almost being in bed by now. I had to take a little nap today. Other than that, felt good.” He finished with 62 pitches; Lovullo said the club had hoped to get Kelly’s pitch count into the 70s but decided against sending him out for the fifth because the Diamondbacks offense had a long bottom of the fourth inning. RHP Mark Melancon allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in the sixth inning. Melancon, the club’s new closer, has had a rocky spring, with six earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. Prospect RHP Drey Jameson fired two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks and striking out four. His fastball sat 96-99 mph.

Extra bases: SS Jordan Lawlar, making his first start in a major league spring training game, had a throwing error in the top of the second inning and was picked off first base in the bottom of the inning. “(We wanted) to get him here and let him feel what this environment is like,” Lovullo said. “I think he was a little bit nervous today.” Lawlar, 19, was the club’s first-round pick last year. 3B Sergio Alcantara had a rough day at third base. He first let a ground ball get through him and later made an errant throw to first.

Sunday’s game: Diamondbacks RHP Corbin Martin vs. Reds LHP Nick Lodolo, 1:10 p.m., Salt River Fields.

Reach Piecoro at (602) 444-8680 or nick.piecoro@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @nickpiecoro.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Roster moves bring Diamondbacks pitching staff into focus