Roster Management: A New Age Nightmare

Being a head football coach at a big brand FBS school has always been a very stressful job. There are egos to manage, donors to keep happy, nosy media members questioning every move made, ticket packages to sell, speaking engagements to make and I didn’t even get to anything actually on field football related yet. Yet as time-consuming and as challenging as it’s always been, it’s getting harder by the day.

The modern era of college football and all the changes that come with it require even more coaches and their staffs than ever before. What fans see on Saturdays is the reflection of all of the behind-the-scenes work taking place in the wild world of modern roster construction in college football. Let’s take a look at the many considerations that now must be made all at once in order to field a competitive squad.

Traditional Recruiting

With so much attention being placed on the transfer portal and NIL deals presently, sometimes we must remind ourselves that traditional recruiting is still the lifeblood of any stable winning program. These core groups of players that mature together help develop and hold the culture together.

Especially at a place like Notre Dame with such high academic requirements for admission and where transferring into the school mid-career is pretty rare, the Irish have less margin for error on the recruiting trail than most teams. They must offer and accept each scholarship wisely.

Transfer Portal

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Aiden Gobaira (91) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The transfer portal is the hottest phrase in college football since “playoff expansion”. There are multiple teams with nearly 20 players looking to be on the move and every school is on the hunt for the one guy that can fill their biggest need.

Story continues

Just how big of an impact can the portal have and how quickly? USC went from an afterthought in college football to being on the verge of the playoff and boasting about their latest Heisman winner Caleb Williams in just 1 season thanks to the portal. Its here to stay and navigating it successfully is crucial.

NIL

Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman holds a helmet while posing for a portrait with University president John I. Jenkins and Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick during a news conference Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at the Irish Athletic Center in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame formally introduced Freeman as its new football coach, a meteoric rise for the defensive coordinator. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Nothing hurts a fan base more when hoping a player will select their school either as a recruit or transfer than hearing “he loves everything but we just can’t come close to the other NIL offers”. But this is a reality of modern college football big business.

Destination decisions by some of the highest-end players are no longer being made based just on fit with the school, vibe with the coaches, or current players, NIL is becoming a major factor as well. Coaches must have a pulse on this aspect of modern-age roster construction to not only stay competitive but to also know when to “cut bait” pursuing a player when the NIL aspect reaches an uncomfortable or untenable level to be gauged school by school.

Retain Own Players

Nov. 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana;Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) throws in the second quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

For most of football history, once a player went to a school as a recruit, they either remained at that school their entire career or had to sit out a season to transfer somewhere else. My how things have changed! Now players have full autonomy to switch schools and play the next season with no penalty.

This puts increased pressure on Head Coaches to manage egos knowing that a player who thinks they should be getting more snaps does not have to simply wait their turn and keep grinding in practice. They can simply leave and go play somewhere else. Coaches are losing leverage on one of the main things they all love to have. Total power.

No Break

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: Head coach Marcus Freeman (C) of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and his players sing the school’s alma mater “Notre Dame, Our Mother” after the team’s 28-20 victory over the Brigham Young Cougars in the Shamrock Series game at Allegiant Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

All of the above-mentioned factors add up to a 247/365 job for college staffs in the modern era. There’s more to consider than ever, more to worry about than ever, more to investigate than ever, and more to research than ever.

Many programs are and will be looking into expanding support staff offices and employee numbers to help try to provide as much structure to all of these new and laborious processes as possible. Roster management has never been more challenging of a task than it is now, and it doesn’t look like it’ll become any easier anytime soon.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire