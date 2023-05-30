Roster locks and long shots for Saints’ updated 90-man training camp depth chart
The New Orleans Saints are up and running at this week’s organized team activity practices, so it’s a good time to reassess the roster and consider which positions are areas of strength and which are looking vulnerable.
This time, we’ll be breaking each position group down into roster locks (established starters, veteran backups, and highly-drafted rookies), players on bubble (backups returning from last year’s roster or practice squad, late-round draft picks, and undrafted free agents who got heavily-guaranteed deals), and long shots (street free agents, rookies with training camp invites, and everyone else).
Remember, the Saints currently have filled just 89 of their 90 roster spots, so a move or two will be coming soon after the league’s June 1 milestone makes it more feasible for other teams dealing with salary cap constraints. Right now, here’s what the Saints’ roster looks like:
Quarterbacks
Roster lock: Derek Carr, Jameis Winston, Jake Haener (rookie)
On the bubble: N/A
Long shot: N/A
Running backs
Roster lock: Alvin Kamara, Jamaal Williams, Kendre Miller (rookie), Adam Prentice (fullback)
On the bubble: Eno Benjamin, Kirk Merritt
Long shot: SaRodorick Thompson (rookie), Ellis Merriweather (rookie)
Tight ends
Roster lock: Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau, Taysom Hill (flex)
On the bubble: Lucas Krull
Long shot: Miller Forristall
Offensive tackles
Roster lock: Ryan Ramczyk, James Hurst, Trevor Penning, Landon Young
On the bubble: Storm Norton
Long shot: Scott Lashley (rookie)
Interior offensive linemen
Roster lock: Erik McCoy, Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz, Calvin Throckmorton, Nick Saldiveri (rookie)
On the bubble: Lewis Kidd, Mark Evans II (rookie)
Long shot: Yasir Durant, Koda Martin, Alex Pihlstrom (rookie)
Wide receivers
Roster lock: Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, Rashid Shaheed
On the bubble: Tre’Quan Smith, James Washington, Bryan Edwards, A.T. Perry (rookie)
Long shot: Kawaan Baker, Keith Kirkwood, Shaquan Davis (rookie), Malik Flowers (rookie)
Special teams
Roster lock: Zack Wood (long snapper)
On the bubble: Wil Lutz (kicker), Blake Gillikin (punter)
Long shot: Alex Quevedo (kicker), Blake Grupe (rookie kicker), Lou Hedley (rookie punter)
Defensive ends
Roster lock: Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Payton Turner, Isaiah Foskey (rookie)
On the bubble: Jabari Zuniga
Long shot: Niko Lalos
Defensive tackles
Roster lock: Khalen Saunders, Nathan Shepherd, Bryan Bresee (rookie)
On the bubble: Malcolm Roach, Prince Emili
Long shot: Jack Heflin, Jerron Cage (rookie)
Linebackers
Roster lock: Demario Davis, Pete Werner
On the bubble: Zack Baun, D’Marco Jackson, Andrew Dowell, Nephi Sewell, Ty Summers, Afernee Orji (rookie)
Long shot: Ryan Connelly, Nick Anderson (rookie)
Safeties
Roster lock: Tyrann Mathieu, Marcus Maye, J.T. Gray
On the bubble: Lonnie Johnson Jr., Johnathan Abram, Jordan Howden (rookie)
Long shot: Ugo Amadi, Smoke Monday
Cornerbacks
Roster lock: Marshon Lattimore, Alontae Taylor, Paulson Adebo
On the bubble: Bradley Roby, Troy Pride Jr., Isaac Yiadom, Anthony Johnson (rookie)
Long shot:, Adrian Frye (rookie)