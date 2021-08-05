Roster locks and long shots at cornerback in Saints training camp

There isn’t a bigger question facing the New Orleans Saints defense than which two cornerbacks start Week 1. One of those spots could be settled if Marshon Lattimore avoids suspension following an offseason arrest in Cleveland, but that feels like a touch-and-go situation. As for the other spot, well. Right now Patrick Robinson is getting those snaps in practice but the Saints are actively exploring all options to upgrade.

So who has the best chance of sticking around? Here are our roster locks, long shots, and the players on the bubble at cornerback:

Roster locks

Marshon Lattimore, Patrick Robinson, P.J. Williams, Paulson Adebo (rookie) New Orleans typically carries five or six corners on the 53-man roster, and they almost always all dress on game days -- beyond the two starters in Lattimore and (to be determined), depth players like Robinson and Williams fill in as the nickel and dime backs while playing on special teams. Adebo has a ways to go before he starts, but he's already made some impact plays in the kicking game at training camp. What's clear is that the Saints need at least one more corner.

On the bubble

Ken Crawley, Brian Poole, Prince Amukamara, Grant Haley Who do you like to start out of this group? Or at least to be the next-man-up should a top corner miss time. Crawley has played well in camp, which historically means the receivers facing him aren't very good. Poole is remaining a slot option behind C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Amukamara couldn't dress for games in Arizona last year. Haley spent most of the 2020 season on the practice squad and has been away from the team for the first week of camp dealing with the death of his father.

Long shots

KeiVarae Russell, Adonis Alexander Both of these players were signed to replace other options at the bottom of the depth chart -- undrafted rookie Lawrence Woods was waived, while Keith Washington Jr. is out of action with a wrist injury. They'll both need to show they can impact the special teams units to warrant further consideration, but the volume of competition suggests they have a tall mountain to climb to get there.

1

1