Roster cuts have made Bills look good since 2018

Last week, the Buffalo Bills and rest of the NFL had to trim their rosters down to 53.

It’s a time of the year that has made the Bills look particularly good in recent memory.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, since 2018, no team in the entire league has had more players claimed off of waivers by other clubs than Buffalo:

Teams with the most players claimed off waivers on final cut day since 2018 (excluding 2020, because no preseason): 🏈Buffalo: 16

🏈NY Jets: 13

🏈Baltimore: 12

🏈LA Rams: 9

🏈SF 49ers: 9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2023

While it could seem marginal, players being picked up by other teams does make a front office feel positive. It’s a sign that their scouting and player development is being recognized across the league. Other clubs wouldn’t claim former Bills players unless they thought they’d be an upgrade.

Most recently, the Bills had three players plucked by other teams during this offseason’s roster cut-down day: Zayne Anderson, Nick Broeker, and Alex Austin.

The list provided by Schefter dates back to 2018. That’s one year after Buffalo hired their current front office led by general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott.

This is a feather in both of their caps, or in McDermott’s case, sometimes bucket hat.

