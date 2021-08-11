Roster cuts coming soon for the NFL

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

One of the most unfortunate parts of the NFL preseason is every team will dash the dreams of 27 players over the course of just a few weeks as part of their roster cuts. The league has made a slight modification to the process and that process begins next week.

Each of the next three Tuesdays will be cut down days for the NFL. Next Tuesday all teams will have to go from 90 to 85, the next Tuesday they go from 85 to 80 and finally, the big cut comes after the final preseason games when teams will go from 80 all the way down to 53.

