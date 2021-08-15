Roster cuts coming soon for the Bills, NFL

The Buffalo Bills faced off against the Detroit Lions on Friday. Next up? The Chicago Bears… but not so fast.

Players fighting for spots at the bottom of the roster will soon face a tough reality. During the preseason, Tuesday’s after games will be a cutdown day:

The first round of cuts, while small, will happen in two days time:

Maybe worth a reminder that the Seahawks, and every other NFL team, has to cut their roster from 90 to 85 next Tuesday. So, this is a big week for guys at the bottom of the depth chart. Teams will have to cut to 80 the following week and then to 53 following final preseason game. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 10, 2021

Specifically, roster cuts will come no later than August 17th, 24th, and 31st.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane will have some tough decisions upcoming. Certainly the hardest of the bunch will come in a few weeks.

The team only has to cut a couple players the two weeks, but then there will be one large cutdown from 80 to 53, at the end.

That’ll happen just before the Bills start their 2021 regular season schedule on Sept. 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

