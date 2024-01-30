Roster, coaching staff outlook under newly-hired FAMU head football coach James Colzie III

A new age encompasses Florida A&M football.

James Colzie III is now the Rattlers head football coach, replacing Willie Simmons, who now coaches Duke’s running backs.

Colzie’s Jan. 27 hiring ended a 26-day stretch as FAMU obtained search firm Renaissance Search and Consulting alongside an eight-person search committee that featured key Rattlers stakeholders to identify the next head coach.

The nearly monthlong hiring process has seen key Rattlers depart the program for other opportunities.

“James Colzie was the best man for the job, and he will keep the program going in the right direction,” said Devin Rispress, who left FAMU to join Colorado’s staff as a player relation assistant earlier this month.

“[Colzie] is a damn good coach and a guy who comes with a ton of experience. The players made it clear who they wanted to lead them because he’s a player’s coach, and I do not doubt he’ll succeed. I’m happy that [FAMU Vice President and Director of Athletics] Tiffani Dawn Sykes granted him this opportunity to lead the Rattlers, and I’m extremely happy for him.”

Colzie had his first official press conference as FAMU’s head coach on Monday at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

His first order of business is tackling recruiting for Feb. 7's National Signing Day.

But Colzie will have a plan to fill out his inaugural Rattlers coaching staff if necessary.

“I want to make I get the right fit for everything we’re trying to do,” he said. “I want the right coaches in the room and leaders on and off the field. If we can keep the continuity, that means the players have been here the last couple of years.

“Continuity is important. But, I also want to ensure we have the right people leading our young men.”

The majority of FAMU football's coaching staff remains stable

Florida A&M director of recruiting Devin Rispress throws up the 'STRIKE' at the Rattlers' game versus the Jackson State Tigers in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Outside of losing Simmons to Duke, FAMU has retained all on-field coaches.

Only support staffers Rispress and former director of football operations LaTroy Johnson have departed from the Rattlers.

Rispress relocated to Boulder, Colorado, to join Deion Sanders’ staff on Jan. 12. Meanwhile, Johnson joined South Carolina State’s staff as the assistant director of football operations.

“I would have loved working under Colzie’s leadership if this opportunity hadn’t presented itself,” Rispress said. “But it was a no-brainer for me to jump at this opportunity no matter who the coach was at FAMU.”

FAMU's head coaching search has had its impact on commitments

Clemson tight end Sage Ennis (11) nearly scores near North Carolina State linebacker Devon Betty (26) during the third quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, October 28, 2023. NC State won 24-17.

FAMU fielded a high-rated recruiting class during the midyear period.

But Simmons’ departure, followed by the extended coaching search, led to some commits reopening their recruitment.

FAMU landed Clemson tight end Sage Ennis and offensive lineman Qae’shon Sapp last December. Both de-committed from the Rattlers as Ennis is now at Virginia while Sapp is at East Carolina.

Defensively, FAMU got commits from Michigan State linebacker Quavian Carter last December and UNLV defensive back Isaiah Hackett this month. Both de-committed from the Rattlers on Jan. 18.

Key FAMU football players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida A&M linebacker Johnny Chaney, Jr., (28) and Florida A&M Gentle Hunt (92) stop Alabama State's Damatrius Davis (4) during their game at Hornet Stadium in Montgomery, Ala. on Saturday November 12, 2022.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a mainstay in college sports for athletes to find a new home.

The defending Southwestern Athletic Conference and Celebration Bowl champions Rattlers have lost two key players to the portal.

FAMU All-SWAC Second Team defensive lineman Gentle Hunt entered the portal on Dec. 28, four days before Simmons left for Duke. Additionally, Rattlers All-SWAC Second Team linebacker Johnny Chaney Jr. announced on Friday that he entered the portal.

However, there’s a sense around the FAMU locker room that both players could stick around for spring football practice and ultimately remain with the team for the 2024 season.

Hunt and Chaney would likely be the Rattlers’ best-returning players at their positions.

FAMU has continued its recruiting efforts to make up for lost time

Florida State Seminoles running back Rodney Hill (29) scores a touchdown. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Duke Blue Devils 38-20 on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

The Rattlers have gotten a splash commitment from former Florida State running back Rodney Hill.

Hill initially committed to FAMU on Dec. 22, but decommitted once Simmons departed for Duke. The running back then committed to play for the Miami Hurricanes but is back at FAMU, Colzie said at Monday’s press conference.

“We had the opportunity to get Rodney Hill back, which is a great, great deal for us,” said Colzie, who also played football for FSU.

Hill played for the Seminoles from 2022 to 2023, totaling 77 carries for 334 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Florida A&M Rattlers 2024 Recruiting Class as of Jan. 30

FAU quarterback Daniel Richardson threw three touchdown passes to help defeat Charlotte Friday night.

Caden Bridgeman ― Wide Receiver — Niceville High School

A'Ceon Cobb ― Wide Receiver ― Florida Atlantic

Rodney Hill ― Running Back ― Florida State

Montra Edwards ― Defensive Lineman ― Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Jayden Evans ― Tight End ― Central Michigan

Jeremy Fishkin ― Offensive Lineman ― Stoneman Douglas High School (Parkland, Florida)

Amari Johnson ― Wide Receiver ― Central Florida

Max Larson ― Kicker ― Florida State

Darrick McGhee Jr. ― Linebacker — Florida High

Jaylen Neal — Defensive Back ― Buford High School (Georgia)

Daniel Richardson ― Quarterback ― Florida Atlantic

Jameel Sanders ― Defensive Back ― South Florida

Jaylen Smith ― Wide Receiver ― Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Demorie Tate ― Defensive Back ― Florida State

Andrew Tisher ― Punter ― Stetson

Daveon Walker ― Wide Receiver ― Vanderbilt

Raphael Williams Jr. ― Offensive Line ― Crisp County High School (Cordele, Georgia)

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat.

