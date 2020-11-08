Roster Churn: Marquette King tryout, Cowboys elevate from PS for Steelers, Dez Bryant could play for Ravens

The Dallas Cowboys are about to enter their bye week in Week 10, and the team will be using that time to workout a number of new players. With Punter Chris Jones going to the IR, the Cowboys activated P Hunter Niswander to handle duties Sunday against Pittsburgh. Dallas doesn’t seem content at the position however, as they are set to workout veteran Colton Schmidt and former All-Pro Marquette King.

Schmidt and King’s last NFL stints came in 2018 with the Bills and Broncos, respectively, and both were in the XFL a season ago. Along with the two punters, the Cowboys will be working out two defenders as well; defensive end Breeland Speaks and DT Greg Gilmore.

Cowboys working out Marquette King, Greg Gilmore, Colton Schmidt, Breeland Speaks — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 7, 2020





Speaks was the No. 46 overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, but was released in the final cuts before the 2020 season. The 24-year old could be a low-risk signing with some long-term upside.

Gilmore was last on the Carolina Panthers and is listed at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds. The workout of Gilmore, and last week’s trade for DT Eli Ankou are showing Dallas is trying to get more size in the interior of their defensive line after releasing Dontari Poe prior to Week 8.

That action is for Week 10, but the team made a handful of moves for Week 9’s game as well.

In addition to elevating Niswander, the team once again is elevating defensive back Saivion Smith. Corner Chidobe Awuzie still isn’t ready to return from his hamstring injury and Smith replaced QB Andy Dalton who moved to the COVID-19 list. Temporarily elevated for the game were RB Sewo Olonilua in case Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) can’t go, and QB Cooper Rush to backup Gilbert.

On Saturday, the @dallascowboys: – Placed P Chris Jones (Carson-Newman) on Reserve/Injured

– Signed P Hunter Niswander (Northwestern) to the active roster from the practice squad

– Elevated RB Sewo Olonilua (TCU) and QB Cooper Rush (Central Michigan) from the practice squad — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) November 7, 2020





Dez Bryant

Cowboys fans are just getting over the strange sight of Jason Witten in a Raiders uniform, and tomorrow another Dallas legend will don his second ever NFL uniform, as Dez Bryant was activated to the Baltimore Ravens active squad ahead of Sunday’s game.

News: the Ravens have elevated Dez Bryant from the practice squad to the active roster. His return to NFL action could be as soon as tomorrow. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 7, 2020





