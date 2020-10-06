Roster Churn: Cowboys release vet DB, exchange one OL for two

Thanks for stopping by, old friend. The Dallas Cowboys were worried about their safety situation, so much so that soon after the 53-man roster was announced, the club utilized the new call-up rule for the expanded practice squad and signed free agent and veteran defensive back Brandon Carr.

Carr was elevated to be on the Week 1 active roster but didn’t play. He signed a non-guaranteed contract the next week and has been on the active roster since, without getting much playing time. Carr played 17 defensive snaps in Week 2, but that dropped to three in Week 3 and a single rep in Week 4. Clearly not the answer the team was looking for, Dallas released Carr along with OT Alex Light on Tuesday, bringing in help from the outside.

Cowboys have released DB Brandon Carr, they announced. Also released OT Alex Light as part of a tackle shakeup. OT Greg Senat signed to 53-man roster off Browns' practice squad. Dallas signed OT William Sweet to its practice squad. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 6, 2020





Carr could return to the practice squad, as a vested veteran he doesn’t have to clear waivers and can simply agree to stick with Dallas. His release could mean positive signs for the return of Anthony Brown, who has now been out the requisite three weeks on IR after sustaining a rib injury during or after the loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

The Cowboys had signed Alex Light after Week 1 when they lost backup Cam Erving to an MCL sprain. He has been a healthy scratch and hasn’t appeared for a single snap.

Greg Senat being signed off the Cleveland Browns practice squad seems like an homage to what the club just witnessed first hand, the job Bill Callahan has done in grooming a talented group that kicked the Cowboys rears up and down the field in Sunday’s 49-38 loss.

Senat was a 2018 sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens who spent time in 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs as well. Poaching quality players off teams’ practice squads is a little more difficult in 2020 as teams can protect up to four players each week of the season.

The former Wagner product tested as having extremely long arms and quick feet.

From his measurables, William Sweet seems more of a power-playing tackle, with his best measurables being in the leg explosion drills.

