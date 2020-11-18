Roster Churn: Cowboys move Diggs to IR, shuffle PS, prep for Knight

Trevon Diggs will officially go to #Cowboys injured reserve today. All the sads. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 18, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys have been busy making a lot of roster moves just days ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Unfortunately, one of those moves isn’t a positive one as promising rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs will be placed on injured reserve after suffering a broken foot vs the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9.

Diggs began to hit his stride in the last five games. He registered 22 tackles, eight passes defended, and two interceptions over that span (both vs the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8). There’s no telling if Diggs will come back later in the season, but for now, the talented rookie is on the shelf.

The Cowboys also added a few pieces to the practice squad roster with defensive end Breeland Speaks and cornerback Rashard Robinson.

Speaks was a second-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. He would play in all 16 games as a rookie with four starts. He produced 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. After multiple stints on injured reserve, and a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s old substance-abuse policy, Speaks didn’t see the field in 2019 and was released on September 5 during final roster cuts.

Speaks would be signed to the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad on October 2 only to be released on November 3.

Robinson was signed to the Cowboys practice squad on September 15 but was placed on the practice squad/injured list on October 24 with an undisclosed injury.

The Cowboys offensive line got some much-needed good news as well on Wednesday with the potenital return of tackle Brandon Knight. He suffered a knee injury in October against the Arizona Cardinals and underwent surgery just days later that would keep him out multiple weeks. Knight has played in six games with four starts this season in place of Tyron Smith. He’s struggled for the most part but did have one solid game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.

Knight now begins his 21-day practice window, giving the Cowboys three weeks to evaluate him before adding him back to the active roster.

