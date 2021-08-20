These roster-bubble players have best chance to make Bears’ 53-man roster

This is our weekly staff discussion, where Bears Wire writers share their opinions about a variety of topics involving the Bears. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears are preparing for their second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, where there are plenty of players looking to make a strong impression and earn a coveted roster spot.

There are a handful of bubble players who have been making a strong case for a roster spot. And with the final cuts just two weeks away, they’re going to need strong preseason performances to drive their point home.

Ahead of Saturday’s preseason game against the Bills, our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts on which players on the roster bubble have the best chance to make Chicago’s 53-man roster.

Alyssa Barbieri: S Teez Tabor

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

It doesn't seem likely that anyone is going to unseat Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson, Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson for any of those four roster spots. But someone who's been making a name for himself is Teez Tabor, who might have an argument for a potential fifth safety spot. Tabor has been making plays on the ball throughout training camp and in Chicago's preseason debut against the Dolphins, where he had four tackles and one pass breakup. Tabor is currently locked in a battle with Marqui Christian, who's also been impressive this summer. While it's likely the Bears decide to stick with four safeties, Tabor is certainly making a case for a roster spot.

Brendan Sugrue: TE Jesper Horsted

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

After seeing Jesper Horsted catch five(!) touchdowns in practice on Wednesday with my own eyes, I can’t pick anyone else for this question. The former undrafted free agent has had a fantastic camp so far and has turned it up a notch this week specifically. Horsted was a preseason darling back in 2019 when he had eight receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns and now has a chance to do it again with two games remaining. The top-three players at the position are likely set with Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham, and Jesse James, but Horsted has a shot at the fourth and final spot. He’s competing with veteran J.P. Holtz and undrafted rookie free agent Scooter Harrington. Horsted, like many young players, missed out on not having a preseason in 2020. Though he saw time in the regular season back in 2019, he spent all of last year on the practice squad and is gunning for a roster spot yet again. With more opportunities to shine, he’s taking advantage of them and is my pick to make the team.

Story continues

Ryan Fedrau: TE Jesse James

AP Photo/David Banks

Though the Chicago Bears seem to have their tight end position figured out, Jesse James still has a decent chance at making the 53-man roster. Jimmy Graham and Cole Kmet are locks for the 53-man roster, but there still is a spot for the third tight end on the roster. James scored a touchdown last Saturday against the Dolphins. He was impressive in his Bears debut and made a good case on why he should make the 53-man roster. If he makes the roster, he won’t see many snaps at tight end. He is athletic enough to play special teams, though. That’ll help James make the roster. Another positive of James earning a spot is his ability to make plays. If Graham or Kmet were to go down with an injury, the Bears would still have enough depth at the position. James isn’t a number one tight end but he has done well for himself in his career, catching 150 passes for 1,460 yards, spanning over six seasons. There’s still two more preseason games to see which bubble players make it and which ones are either cut or sent to the practice squad. I find it hard to not see Jesse James on the 53-man roster when Week 1 rolls around.

Sky Kruse: WR Rodney Adams

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Rodney Adams has been battling for that last wide receiver spot since being signed by the Bears. Adams has been making more plays and has had a better connection with rookie quarterback Justin Fields when working with the second team. Adams made the biggest splash play in last week's game against Miami with a 25-yard catch, where he elevated over a defender to haul it in. In a deep wide receiver room, where multiple players are fighting for that last spot, Adams has made the most noise so far. We’ll see if that changes. [listicle id=478424]

1

1