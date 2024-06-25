Rosta returns with majority decision victory in Bellator bout

Jun. 24—Dalton Rosta's return to Bellator action was a successful one Saturday.

Rosta, a Lawrence County native and Laurel High graduate, defeated Norbert Növényi in the Bellator Champions Series: Dublin at the 3Arena. Rosta was victorious via majority decision (28-28,29-28,29-28) in a middleweight bout.

The bout was on the main card and broadcast on HBO Max.

Rosta (9-1) was 49 of 60 on total strikes, 26 of 35 on arm strikes, 9 of 11 on leg strikes, 14 of 14 on ground strikes and 3 of 3 on takedowns.

Növényi was 52 of 75 on total strikes, 15 of 31 on arm strikes, 2 of 6 on leg strikes, 35 of 38 on ground strikes. He didn't record a takedown.

Story continues below video

Rosta was coming off a loss to Aaron Jeffery at Bellator 298. Növényi, who is from Hungary, falls to 7-1.

Növényi's previous fight was on June 16, 2023 in Bellator 297, which was held in Chicago. Növényi defeated Kamil Oniszczuk via KO/TKO. The bout was stopped at the 46-second mark of the opening round.

The 28-year-old Rosta trains with American Top Team and has four career KOs under his belt.

