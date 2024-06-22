Advertisement

Rosta returns to action in Bellator Champions Series

cody w. pattison, new castle news, pa.
Jun. 21—Dalton Rosta is set to make his return to the Bellator Cage on Saturday.

Rosta, a Lawrence County native and Laurel High graduate, will compete in a middleweight bout against Norbert Növényi for Bellator Champions Series: Dublin at the 3Arena.

The main card will be broadcast on HBO Max at noon eastern.

Rosta (8-1) is returning to action after having his undefeated streak snapped by Aaron Jeffery at Bellator 298. Növényi, who hails from Hungary, has an undefeated streak of his own going at 7-0.

"I think he's a good fighter," Rosta said of Növényi at a news conference in Dublin on Thursday. "He's 7-0. But, he obviously makes a lot of mistakes. I think I'm going to capitalize on a lot of those and I don't see anywhere in this fight that this fight goes where he has an advantage. Regardless of where the fight goes, I think I win."

Növényi's last fight was on June 16, 2023 in Bellator 297, which was held in Chicago. Növényi defeated Kamil Oniszczuk via KO/TKO. The bout was stopped at the 46-second mark of the opening round.

The 28-year-old Rosta trains with American Top Team and has four career KOs under his belt.

