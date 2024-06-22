Rosta returns to action in Bellator Champions Series

Jun. 21—Dalton Rosta is set to make his return to the Bellator Cage on Saturday.

Rosta, a Lawrence County native and Laurel High graduate, will compete in a middleweight bout against Norbert Növényi for Bellator Champions Series: Dublin at the 3Arena.

The main card will be broadcast on HBO Max at noon eastern.

Rosta (8-1) is returning to action after having his undefeated streak snapped by Aaron Jeffery at Bellator 298. Növényi, who hails from Hungary, has an undefeated streak of his own going at 7-0.

"I think he's a good fighter," Rosta said of Növényi at a news conference in Dublin on Thursday. "He's 7-0. But, he obviously makes a lot of mistakes. I think I'm going to capitalize on a lot of those and I don't see anywhere in this fight that this fight goes where he has an advantage. Regardless of where the fight goes, I think I win."

Növényi's last fight was on June 16, 2023 in Bellator 297, which was held in Chicago. Növényi defeated Kamil Oniszczuk via KO/TKO. The bout was stopped at the 46-second mark of the opening round.

The 28-year-old Rosta trains with American Top Team and has four career KOs under his belt.

cpattison@ncnewsonline.com