Rost, Guest leads Elkhart past Bremen

Greg Guest had three hits and drove in five runs on Wednesday to lead Elkhart to a 15-7 win over Bremen in Northern Indiana Conference baseball action.

Junior Quinn Rost had three hits, scored three times and stole two bases for Elkhart. The Lions scored nine runs in the first inning to take a commanding early lead.

Max Horner had three hits, including a double and triple, and drove in three runs, as Northridge topped Wawasee, 13-7 in Northern Lakes Conference play.

Collin Yoder added three hits and drove in two for the Raiders.

Concord fell two games behind Warsaw in the NLC, as the Minutemen lost to Mishawaka 10-7, while first place Warsaw was beating NorthWood, 4-0./

The Minutemen trailed 10-1 entering the seventh inning, before scoring six run to make things interesting. Emanuel Rosa had two hits for Concord.

In softball action, Bailey Harris-Rogers had three hits, including a homer, and drove in a pair of runs to lead Elkhart to a 6-3 NIC win over Bremen.

Lili Escobedo had a pair of doubles and also drove in two runs for Elkhart.

------------

BASEBALL

ELKHART 15, BREMEN 7

Elkhart;902;220;0;—;15;12;0

Bremen;420;010;0;—;7;11;6

Brennon Whickcar, Carson Pollard (2, W); Hickman (L), Buszkiewicz (2), Martin (4).

Elkhart: Hits: Quinn Rost 3, Greg Guest 3, Caden Compton 2. 2B: Rost, Guest. 3B: Max Shreiner. RBI; Guest 5, Brady Sherwood 2. SB: Rost 2, Shreiner 2. Runs: Compton 3, Rost 3.

NORTHRIDGE 13, WAWASEE 7

Northridge;105;007;0;—;13;13;5

Wawasee;033;001;0;—;7;10;2

Braxton Nagy (W), Kam Radeker; Finley Miller (L), Dane Cripe.

Northridge: Hits: Collin Yoder 3, Max Horner 3, JT Tabot 2, Gawthrop 2. 2B; Horner, Tabor. 3B: Horner, Luke Mann. RBI: Horner 3, Tabor 2, Radeker 2, Yoder 2. SB: Gawthrop 2.

MISHAWAKA 10, CONCORD 7

Concord;010;000;6;—;7;11;2

Mishawka;202;204;x;—;10;12;0

Alex Jimenez (L), Jesus Esparza (4), Josh Creek (6); Handley (W).

Concord: Hits: Emanuel Rosa 2. 2B: Mark Herman, Creek, Rosa

WARSAW 4, NORTHWOOD 0

Warsaw;000;012;1;—;4;9;0

NorthWood;000;000;0;—;9;2;4

Nisen (W), Martin (6, S); Connor Reed (L), Landon Perry (7).

SOFTBALL

ELKHART 6, BREMEN 3

Bremen;020;001;0;—;3;8;1

Elkhart;230;100;x;—;6;8;1

WP: Laci Stimac.

Elkhart: Hits: Bailey Harris-Rogers 3, Lili Escobedo 2, Anna Knight 2. 2B: Escobedo2. HR: Harris-Rogers. RBI: Escobedo 2, Harris-Rogers 2. Runs: Harris-Rogers 3.

WAWASEE 6, NORTHRIDGE 3

Northridge'000;102;0;—;3;6;2

Wasasee;210;210;x;—;6;13;0

Addi Knisley (L); Allen (W).

Northridge: Hits: Rileyn Goodwin 2. 2B: Goodwin.

PENN 13, JIMTOWN 0

Penn;443;11;—;13;19;0

Jimtown;000;00;—;0;1;1

Olivia Signorino (W), Gentry (4); Winrott (L), Gauglo (3).

Penn: Hits: Zachary 5. 2B: Widmar, Milewski, Zachary 2. 3B: Hanna. HR: Dwigans, Rumble, Zachary. RBI: Zachary 4.

Jimtown: Hits: Kendall McPhee.

BOYS GOLF

NORTHRIDGE 160, CONCORD 182

NORTHRIDGE: Conner Hochstetler 41, Coby Hochstetler 36, Vadim Kidun 43, Alex Thompson 40, Isaiah Lehman 44.

CONCORD: Lucas Prough 39, Nathan Potter 42, Rogan Russell 51, Mason Oiler 50, Morgan Wyatt 56.