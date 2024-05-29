Rossville frustration continues for RP in softball regional

No. 6-ranked Riverton Parke’s softball team ran into its regional nemesis Tuesday in its Class A regional on its home field hoping to write a different chapter than the previous two seasons.

Through five innings of lockdown pitching by both teams, it seemed possible that the Panthers could break their string of two-straight losses at the regional round to the No. 3 Rossville Hornets.

Alas, Rossville demonstrated its power at just the wrong moment for Riverton Parke.

Back-to-back two-out home runs by Rossville in the sixth inning crushed the Panthers’ dream of getting past the Hornets and to the semistate. Rossville’s power display lifted it to a 3-0 victory.

It was the third season in a row the Hornets eliminated the Panthers.

In 2022, Riverton Parke fell 5-3. In 2023, the Panthers were downed 4-1.

It was frustrating because there was very little to separate the two teams for most of the game.

There wasn’t a base hit recorded by either team until the fourth inning when Riverton Parke’s Jayleigh Inman reached via a single.

Despite that Panthers dent, Rossville starting pitcher Avery Layton was dominant. She fanned five of the first six batters she saw on her way to 12 strikeouts while she conceded just two hits.

“She’s flawless. She’s the fastest pitcher and the best pitcher we’ve seen so far. Our hats off to her,” Riverton Parke coach Sarah Haltom said.

Riverton Parke pitcher Madison Coonce was matching Layton early on. The Panthers’ junior didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning and she would strike out four Hornets.

Rossville (25-3) had a mini-threat squelched in the fifth inning, but Riverton Parke couldn’t escape damage in the sixth.

With two outs and Rossville catcher Gracie McDonald having reached on a single, Coonce worked a 3-2 count to Layton in the cleanup spot.

On the payoff pitch, Layton got a hold of Coonce’s offering and just barely hit it over the left-center field fence to make it 2-0.

On the following at-bat, there was no doubt. Rossville third baseman Megan McDonald hit a long home run to left field that nearly made it to the Riverton Parke parking lot on the fly.

“Coonce has done a great job and she was great in this game too. I’ve told her you can’t leave anything hanging as they’re a solid team, but I also told her, ‘Don’t hang your head.’ We’re a good team and we have to string hits together,” Haltom said.

The dejected Panthers (24-4) faced a 3-0 deficit and the prospect of solving Layton in the circle. They were unable to as Riverton Parke managed just one more baserunner for the rest of the contest.

It was a disappointing end for a Riverton Parke team that was one of the best in the Wabash Valley.

The good news for the Panthers? There were only three seniors on the roster and only two (catcher Kendall Montgomery, right fielder Arial Wright) were in the starting lineup Tuesday.

“It’s not the last that you’ve heard from Riverton. We’ll be missing three seniors next year and it’s the third time we’ve been beaten by Rossville, but it just adds fuel to their fire. These girls work so much in and out of season and that’s why we’re [playing] today,” Haltom said.