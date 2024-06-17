ROSSONERI PASSION IN CATTOLICA FOR THE MILAN CUP 2024

What a success for the Milan Cup 2024! It was a fantastic experience for all those present this weekend in Cattolica: 196 games were played, involving a splendid audience and 750 young Rossoneri and Rossonere, and one big party. Fun and full of thrills, on and off the pitch, the young athletes had a very special three days thanks to partners, organisers and special guests. The tenth edition of the tournament took place at the Stadio Giorgio Calbi in Cattolica from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 June and saw numerous Rossoneri Academies involved. From individual to team awards, here are the results from the event:

PRIMI CALCI 2015/2016 CATEGORY

First: Cimiano

Second: CB Academy

Third: Luciano Manara

PULCINI 2014 CATEGORY

First: Aldini

Second: Cedratese

Third: Canegrate

2013 CATEGORY

First: Rari Nantes Siracusa

Second: PSG Don Bosco

Third: Cimiano

SPECIAL AWARDS