ROSSONERI PASSION IN CATTOLICA FOR THE MILAN CUP 2024
What a success for the Milan Cup 2024! It was a fantastic experience for all those present this weekend in Cattolica: 196 games were played, involving a splendid audience and 750 young Rossoneri and Rossonere, and one big party. Fun and full of thrills, on and off the pitch, the young athletes had a very special three days thanks to partners, organisers and special guests. The tenth edition of the tournament took place at the Stadio Giorgio Calbi in Cattolica from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 June and saw numerous Rossoneri Academies involved. From individual to team awards, here are the results from the event:
PRIMI CALCI 2015/2016 CATEGORY
First: Cimiano
Second: CB Academy
Third: Luciano Manara
PULCINI 2014 CATEGORY
First: Aldini
Second: Cedratese
Third: Canegrate
2013 CATEGORY
First: Rari Nantes Siracusa
Second: PSG Don Bosco
Third: Cimiano
SPECIAL AWARDS
The Tino Borneo Trophy for the best goal: Matteo Spina 2013 from RAI Nantes Siracusa
The "Best Fanbase" Trophy was awarded to Società Thiene 2015-2016
The "Patrizio Billio" Fair Play Trophy was awarded to Luciano Manara 2015-2016
Best goalkeeper 2015/16 was awarded to Giorgio Dettamanti from Fara Olivana con Sola
Best goalkeeper 2014 was awarded to Mattia Saviano from Eracle
Best goalkeeper 2013 was awarded to Mattia Longo from Cimiano
Best goalscorer 2015/2016 was awarded to Gabriele Boccazzi from Cimiano
Best goalscorer 2014 was awarded to Francesco Cosim Ricatti from Aldini
Best goalscorer 2013 was awarded to Alessio Damiano from Rari Nantes Siracusa