THE ROSSONERI OFF TO AUSTRALIA
The Serie A 2023/24 campaign has only just finished but there is still one more match to conclude the season. We are on the eve of travelling to Australia, where the Rossoneri face Roma in a friendly. The game kicks off in Perth on Friday 31 May at 13.00 CEST (19.00 local time) at the Optus Stadium. Here's a list of the selected players:
GOALKEEPERS: Nava, Sportiello, Torriani.
DEFENDERS: Bartesaghi, Calabria, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernández, Kalulu, Jiménez, Simić, Terracciano, Thiaw, Tomori.
MIDFIELDERS: Adli, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Pobega, Reijnders, Zeroli.
FORWARDS: Giroud, Jović, Okafor.
Coach: Daniele Bonera.
