ROSSONERE POKER IN MEXICO: 4-0 AGAINST RAYADAS

Two goals per half and a splendid performance marked the first match of AC Milan Women's Team in the Her Nations Tour in Mexico. The Rossonere triumphed 4-0 over Club Rayadas, recent winners of the Clausura Tournament in Liga MX Femenil. The highlight of the evening in Monterrey was Evelyn Ijeh's stellar performance. The Swedish forward, who had arrived in Italy from a Mexican team (Tigres), shone brightly with a beautiful hat-trick. Closing the scoring late in the game from the spot was Gloria Marinelli.

An evening that saw the Rossonere perform well against a high-level team preparing for the Torneo Apertura 2024. The Rossonere's experience in Mexico goes on until the end of the week, as the team moves from Monterrey to Mexico City. During the night between Saturday 15 June, and Sunday 16 June, the second and final friendly match of this tour is scheduled against Tuzas de Pachuca.

CHECK OUT THE GALLERY FROM CLUB RAYADAS v AC MILAN

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-24.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-22.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-23.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-21.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-20.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-12.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-13.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-02.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-01.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-03.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-11.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-16.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-10.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-07.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-06.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-17.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-14.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-15.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-18.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-19.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-08.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-09.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-04.jpg

Gallery-RayadasMilan-Women-05.jpg

MATCH REPORT

In the beautiful setting of Monterrey's BBVA Stadium, which will host games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Rossonere started strongly and had a couple of opportunities with Dompig. The game was even, with the home team nearly taking the lead on 19' after hitting the crossbar, but between 28' and 29', AC Milan broke the deadlock with a quick one-two from Ijeh. Our number 19 was unstoppable and came close to scoring a third goal on 33' with a shot that narrowly went over. Rayadas attempted to respond with two shots 36' and 42', but they did not trouble Babb, the captain for the day, in goal.

Marinelli came on for Dompig at the start of the second half. The tempo was slower compared to the lively first half. On 63', AC Milan scored their third goal, once again from Evelyn Ijeh. A cross from the right by Piga, slotted home from the middle of the box by the Swedish forward, marking her first hat-trick in Rossoneri colours. Both teams made substitutions. AC Milan also introduced Stokić and Mikulica for their unofficial first-team debuts, and on 81' the Rossonere made it 4-0 with a cooly placed penalty from Marinelli.

MATCH DETAILS

CLUB RAYADAS 0-4 AC MILAN

RAYADAS (4-3-3, starting line-up): Tajonar; Arce, Monroy, Sánchez, Bernal; Martínez, Macias, Agundez; Evangelista, Solis, Simental. Subs: Manrique, Paz, Arredondo, Sosa, Vazquez, Ortiz, Ochoa, Burkenroad. Coach: Valverde.

AC MILAN (4-3-3): Babb (83' Copetti); Piga, Mesjasz, Swaby, Soffia; Mascarello (65' Rubio Ávila), Cernoia (29'st Arrigoni), Vigilucci; Dompig (46' Marinelli), Ijeh (65' Stokić), Laurent (83' Mikulica). Subs: Bergamaschi, Fusetti; Stašková. Coach: Corti.

Goals: 28', 29' and 63' Ijeh (M), 81' pen. Marinelli (M).

Booked: 52' Laurent (M).





