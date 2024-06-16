THE ROSSONERE BID FAREWELL TO MEXICO WITH ANOTHER VICTORY: 5-2 AGAINST THE TUZAS

Second and final friendly of the Her Nations Tour, a competition that welcomed the Rossonere to Mexican soil over the past week. Against Tuzas de Pachuca, our team secured a 5-2 victory, overturning an early 0-2 deficit with five goals scored from the half-hour mark onwards. Ijeh found the net again to pull a goal back, further solidifying her role as the standout performer of this tour after her hat-trick against Club Rayadas. Following that, Dompig scored, Cernoia netted a quickfire brace within two minutes, and Laurent sealed the win with a penalty early in the second half.

Another impressive result, following the 4-0 victory in the first match against Club Rayadas. These two results enhance an interesting and enriching tour for our Women's First Team, who can now rest and recharge ahead of next season. There was also room for three girls called up from the Women's Primavera team. Arrigoni, Stokić, and Mikulica came on in the second half and played crucial minutes. In the coming hours, the team will return to Italy.

CHECK OUT THE GALLERY OF TUZAS VS AC MILAN

THE MATCH REPORT

Tuzas de Pachuca dominated at the start, scoring two goals within the first 25 minutes. Both goals were scored by Charlyn Corral. The first spark from the Rossonere came on 31' with a goal that narrowed the gap, scored by Ijeh, who skipped past a defender and fired a left-footed shot past Barreras to make it 2-1. Before halftime, there were two crucial saves, first by Babb and then by Gosia, to solidify the scoreline and go into halftime trailing by just one goal. The second half began with several substitutions from both sides, and it was our team that took advantage, quickly equalising with a fantastic goal by Dompig, a powerful right-footed shot under the crossbar.

The momentum completely reversed, and now Tuzas were forced onto the defensive. After a 60' goal-line clearance from another Dompig attempt, the Rossonere took the lead at 64'. Cernoia won the ball back, dribbled past two opponents, and fired a left-footed shot into the back of the net. Two minutes later, Valentina made it 4-2, scoring from the rebound of her own free-kick with a beautiful left-footed strike into the corner. On 74' Emelyne Laurent sealed the game with a well-placed spot kick. In the final moments, a flash of brilliance from Stokić forced Vidrio to foul for which she saw red. The match ended 5-2.

THE SCORECARD

TUZAS 2-5 AC MILAN

TUZAS PACHUCA (first half): Barreras; Godinez, Florez, Gonzalez, Minota, Nieto, Murillo, Ibarra, Manzo, Soto, Corral, Torres. (second half): Holguin; Canseco, Ohale (77' Garcia), Usme (77' Valadez), Ocampo, Sanchez, Vidrio, Madrid, Nicosia, Diaz, Ihezuo. Unused subs: Espinoza, Flores, Ramirez. Coach: Torres.

MILAN (4-3-3): Babb (76' Copetti); Soffia; Piga (49' Arrigoni), Mesjasz (46' Swaby), Vigilucci; Rubio, Mascarello (46' Laurent), Cernoia; Dompig (80' Mikulica), Ijeh (80' Stašková), Marinelli (76' Stokić). Unused subs: Bergamaschi, Fusetti. Coach: Corti.

Gol: 6' Corral (T), 25' Corral (T), 31' Ijeh (M), 49' Dompig (M), 64' Cernoia (M), 66' Cernoia (M), 74' Laurent (M).





