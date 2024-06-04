Rossi surprise as Hungary lose unbeaten run

Hungary were undone by Troy Parrott's late breakaway goal [Getty Images]

Hungary head coach Marco Rossi could not believe his side's 15-match unbeaten run was ended with a 2-1 defeat by Republic of Ireland as they warmed up for their Euro 2024 finals meeting with Scotland.

The 35th-minute opening goal was made in Scotland as Adam Idah, the Norwich City striker who ended the season on loan to Celtic, headed past goalkeeper Peter Gulasci from a cross by Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone.

The visitors were level five minutes later when a deflected long-range shot from captain Dominik Szoboszlai, the Liverpool midfielder, was flicked on by RB Leipzig centre-back Willi Orban and Omonia defender Adam Lang arrived at the far post to blast into the roof of the net.

However, against the run of play, Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott broke clear to seal victory in stoppage time.

Rossi, whose side dominated for long periods without troubling Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher unduly, said: "We were not satisfied even with the draw in minute 91.

"We had several chances to win this match. Of course, we made some mistakes, but I think Ireland had two chances and they scored both.

"Okay, we wanted to win, but every time if it's not possible to win, we have to accept the draw.

"Despite the fact that we were coming from 14 matches without defeat, we are not England or Germany. Like I have mentioned several times, we are in a process, we are growing up."

Rossi was without several players for the match in Dublin.

Fehérvár defender Attila Fiola is not completing full training sessions for the time being but is expected to play against Israel on Saturday.

Kecskeméti midfielder Krisztofer Horvath is also struggling with a minor injury, while Servette's Bendegúz Bolla and fellow midfielder Dániel Gazdag, of Philadelphia Union, only joined the squad on Monday due to club commitments.