De Rossi suggests Roma pursue Cagliari midfielder Matteo Prati, whom he helped launch at SPAL

Daniele De Rossi may be eyeing a reunion with a former player of SPAL whose career he helped launch during his spell in Ferrara.

With Roma set to undergo a major revolution this summer, De Rossi is taking an active part in the club’s discussions revolving around the team’s transfer strategy.

By most accounts, Roma want to focus on creating a more financially sustainable roster with low-cost investments and high prospects.

This will mean relying on younger players and thus good scouting.

In order to achieve this financial sustainability, the Friedkins are including De Rossi in the transfer discussions withe technical director Florent Ghisolfi and CEO Lina Souloukou.

The club’s management are prioritizing several areas of the pitch in need of reinforcement.

Among these areas is the midfield which requires more depth given the scarce output of Renato Sanches (set to return to PSG) and Houssem Aouar (whose future remains uncertain).

As a result, Daniele De Rossi reportedly suggested the profile of Matteo Prati of Cagliari.

The 20-year-old midfielder is someone De Rossi is particularly keen on, reports Corriere dello Sport.

Prati is a member of Italy’s U20 team and this season collected 26 appearances for Cagliari, with 1 goal and 1 assist, covering several positions in the midfield for Claudio Ranieri’s team.

Two years ago, Cagliari bought him from SPAL for €7 million, just after De Rossi had launched him into the first team at Ferrara.

Currently, Cagliari values ​​the player at €15 million, but a deal could be facilitated with the inclusion of some young players from the Giallorossi Primavera.