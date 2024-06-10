How De Rossi’s Roma transfer strategies differ from Mourinho’s

Il Corriere dello Sport reports that Daniele De Rossi will only take a short break this summer as he’s entirely focused on preparing for 2024-25 and will target different players from those wanted by José Mourinho.

Roma coach De Rossi will take short holidays this summer as he wants to prepare for the 2024-25 campaign in the best way.

This is the first time that De Rossi has started the season in charge of a team, so he wants to control all aspects, starting with transfers.

The former Italy international seems on good terms with new director Florent Ghisolfi. The pair watched Roma U17’s 5-1 win over Milan U17 on Sunday.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, De Rossi is looking for reinforcements with different characteristics from those targeted until last season under Mourinho.

DDR wants fast players who can ideally play in different positions. He’s planning to line up his Roma side with a hybrid 4-3-3 and an attacking 3-5-2 system, so he expects new players to adapt to both systems without issues.

According to the report, De Rossi has also requested that none of last season’s regular starters be sold.