De Rossi requests Morata and Bellanova for new Roma

Daniele De Rossi met with Roma directors today to discuss transfer strategy, reportedly requesting Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid and Torino winger Raoul Bellanova.

The Giallorossi are ready to completely revamp this summer as they build a team for their new coach, having sacked Jose Mourinho in January.

There are also going to be vast changes because Romelu Lukaku, Sardar Azmoun, Diego Llorente, Renato Sanches and Rasmus Kristensen were only on loan, while Leonardo Spinazzola and Rui Patricio contracts are running down.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, De Rossi has set his sights on Morata, who only last night sent out a warning via a podcast that he would not remain with Atletico Madrid if it meant being second or third choice in attack.

The former Juventus striker has a release clause in his contract worth €15m, but could even be available on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Roma seeking Morata, Chiesa and Bellanova

It is no secret that both Roma and Antonio Conte’s Napoli are interested in Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

On the right flank, Bellanova has emerged as a candidate for the Giallorossi after an impressive performance this season at Torino.

It earned him a place in the Italy squad for the EURO 2024 tournament, so he is currently in Germany preparing for that competition.

Calciomercato.com argue that Toro want €20-25m for Bellanova, who just turned 24 and was purchased from Cagliari for a total €10m plus €1m in add-ons.