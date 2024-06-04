De Rossi meets with Roma management to discuss possibility of signing Federico Chiesa

Roma are reportedly a holding a key summit at Trigoria today where the club’s management are set to discuss the transfer strategy for the summer.

With the arrival of Florent Ghisolfi, Roma are finally able to hold in-person meetings with the new technical director who will be in charge of overseeing negotiations for Roma’s transfer business.

Today marked Ghisolfi’s first visit to Trigoria which coincided with a meeting that involved the likes of Daniele De Rossi and Roma CEO Lina Souloukou.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the trio met to discuss several matters including the dream signing of Federico Chiesa.

During the meeting, De Rossi is said to have reiterated his appreciation for the Juventus attacker.

Chiesa is deemed an ideal fit for De Rossi’s preferred 4-3-3 system.

The Italian winger is yet to address his contractual situation at Juve but talks over a new deal have not taken off.

His current contract expires in 2025.

In case Chiesa’s entourage were to face any more obstacles in their discussions with Juve’s board, the player’s agents could choose to turn to Roma who are eagerly monitoring the situation.