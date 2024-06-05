De Rossi interested in bringing Matteo Politano to Roma

Roma manager Daniele De Rossi is reportedly keen on bringing back Matteo Politano to Roma.

The Napoli attacker is said to be on his way out of the club.

With the arrival of Antonio Conte, Politano, along with a few other Napoli players, is expected to be put on the market.

In the meantime, Roma are monitoring the situation.

The Giallorossi are seeking reinforcements; in particular, Daniele De Rossi wants more depth on the wings.

The Roma head coach is interested in Politano as a summer target for the Giallorossi, reports Italian journalist Marco Giordano.

So far there are no ongoing negotiations but the situation is worth keeping an eye on given De Rossi’s interest in the 30-year-old winger.

Politano is coming off his best season for Napoli, having scored 9 goals and 8 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.