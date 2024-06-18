Rossi hopes shame of first defeat spurs Hungary on against Germany

Hungary's coach Marco Rossi gestures on the touchline during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group A soccer match between Hungary and Switzerland at Cologne Stadium. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Hungary coach Marco Rossi is hoping for a big reaction in their second Euro 2024 Group A game against Germany on Wednesday.

He believes in his players' "desire to put things right" after their

opening 3-1 loss to Switzerland in the opening game.

He said he was "ashamed" of their performance in the first half against the Swiss but that he and his players now want to "show what we are worth."

His players have to "fight for every ball...with their heads held high," he added.

But Italian Rossi is under no illusions at how difficult it will be in Stuttgart against the host nation following their 5-1 hammering of Scotland first up.

Rossi said he is "not a dreamer" and his team needed to produce the "perfect game" to trouble the Germans.