Rossi has goal, assist in Crew's 3-1 victory over Fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Diego Rossi gave Columbus the lead for good with a first-half goal and added an assist as the Crew notched their second straight road win with a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

Defending champion Columbus (5-2-6) has posted back-to-back victories away from home following a seven-match winless streak.

Chicago (2-8-4) saw its winless streak reach seven and scored just its second goal during the skid.

The Crew took a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute when Rossi corralled his own missed shot and scored. It was Rossi's second goal of the season and his second in as many matches.

Columbus took a two-goal lead in the 55th minute when Christian Ramírez used assists from Rossi and defender Mohamed Farsi to find the net for the first time in his third start and seventh appearance of the season.

The Fire pulled within 2-1 on defender Carlos Terán's first goal of the campaign, using a pass from Georgios Koutsias in the 85th minute. Terán scored one goal in each of the previous three seasons.

Three minutes later Jacen Russell-Rowe used an assist from Malte Amundsen to score for a third time this season to complete the victory.

Patrick Schulte saved three shots for the Crew. Chris Brady totaled two saves for the Fire.

The Crew sweep the series after beat the Fire 2-1 in Columbus on March 9.

Columbus stays on the road to play Orlando City on Saturday. The Fire travel to play D.C. United on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport