🚨 De Rossi finalises deal to remain as Roma boss

Roma have announced that Daniele De Rossi has penned a long-term contract to remain at the club.

The Giallorossi legend took over as interim coach in January after the club parted ways with José Mourinho.

De Rossi impressed during his time in charge until the end of the campaign and has now inked a deal to stay in charge until the summer of 2027.

In addition to steering Roma to a sixth place finish and the semi-final of the Europa League.