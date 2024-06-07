De Rossi to decide on Edoardo Bove’s future

Daniele De Rossi will called upon to make an important consideration for the future of Edoardo Bove.

The Italian manager, in fact, will need to address the former Primavera captain’s place in the team.

Bove is about to enter his third season as a regular member of the first team.

However, the 21-year-old is yet to impose himself in the coach’s ranks as he has not found a way to secure a place in the Giallorossi’s starting eleven.

Under De Rossi, Bove collected only 7 starting appearances in Serie A in the second half of last season.

Despite much admiration for the Roma legend, Bove was not entirely happy with De Rossi’s decisions.

Therefore, Il Tempo reports that the Roma boss and the young midfielder will soon meet to discuss their future intentions.

Bove had received interest from the Premier League a while ago and, more recently, Leeds United had expressed interest in him.

De Rossi will have to make a decision: entrust Bove with more responsibilities and make him a key part of Roma’s squad or sacrifice him to fund more functional options for the midfield for next season.