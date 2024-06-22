Rossi on 'aggressive' Scotland, Szoboszlai latest & going for glory
Hungary manager Marco Rossi has been speaking to the media ahead of their match against Scotland on Sunday.
Here are the key points:
Rossi expects Scotland to be aggressive, as they always are.
Although he singled out Billy Gilmour, John McGinn and Scott McTominay as key players, he says the team are dangerous as a whole due to their attitude. Adding his side will have to be in the right mood to play as well as possible.
He says Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai trained alone on Saturday, but that doesn’t mean he’s not fit to play.
Rossi adds that Callum Styles is at last ready to play for Hungary.
He says three points might see them through, so no alternative but to go for the win if they want to have a chance of progressing.
When asked how he'll ensure the players are motivated after a poor start, he hit back that the players shouldn’t need motivation.