Ross, Wyche: Top storylines for Bengals-Browns on 'MNF' on Halloween
NFL Network's Marc Ross, Steve Wyche: Top storylines for Cincinnati Bengals-Cleveland Browns on 'MNF' on Halloween.
NFL Network's Marc Ross, Steve Wyche: Top storylines for Cincinnati Bengals-Cleveland Browns on 'MNF' on Halloween.
The Bengals have been terrible in primetime road games. They've lost 7 of 8 vs. Cleveland. But the Bengals will stop those skids on Monday.
A couple bits of very good injury news as the Eagles prepare to play the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. By Dave Zangaro
How do experts feel about Bengals vs. Browns?
The Browns are without eight players in practice today as they prepare for a Monday Night Football showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bills have the most interceptions in the NFL (10) entering Sunday night's showdown with the Packers.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. By Adam Hermann
Following his trade from the New York Giants to Kansas City Chiefs, Kadarius Toney thanked God and sent out some eyebrow-raising tweets.
The #Chiefs' trade for #Giants WR Kadarius Toney is filled with short-term and long-term potential.
Here's a collection of all of the grades for the Bears' trade of Robert Quinn, where most experts loved the move for Chicago.
Aaron Rodgers publically suggested Packers players should be benched for making bad plays.
The Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.
Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein discuss the final days before the NFL trade deadline, the QB controversy in New England, the Colts benching Matt Ryan and more.
Elliot played for much of 2021 with a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. This injury should mean a bigger load for Tony Pollard.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 8. The 49ers will beat the Rams, and the Eagles will remain undefeated.
The Kadarius Toney era didn't last very long.
The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1, and USA TODAY Sports will keep you up to date with the news on all the top trades.
The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly traded a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
San Francisco’s Nick Bosa said the Chiefs “threw a lot at me” after KC’s 44-23 win. Here’s what he was talking about.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 8 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.
The Bears finally made the move to deal Robert Quinn, sending him to the Eagles for a 4th-round pick. Here's our initial grade of the trade.