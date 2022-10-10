Ross, Wyche detail what went wrong during Rhule's Panthers tenure
NFL Network's Marc Ross, Chief National Reporter Steve Wyche detail what went wrong during head coach Matt Rhule's Carolina Panthers tenure.
NFL Network's Marc Ross, Chief National Reporter Steve Wyche detail what went wrong during head coach Matt Rhule's Carolina Panthers tenure.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Don't ask New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill what position he really plays. ''Look, I just work here and do what they ask,'' the 32-year-old Hill said with a grin after one of the most memorable days of his unconventional, six-year, NFL career. Hill ran for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter, and threw for another score, and New Orleans snapped a three-game skid with a 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
The best and worst players from the Packers' Week 5 win over the Giants, via Pro Football Focus grades.
The Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons featured a decision bad enough that it overshadowed everything else in the game
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was ejected for elbowing official John Hussey during an altercation.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his takeaways from Bailey Zappe's Week 5 performance and heaped praise on the rookie quarterback.
Where do the Lions stand after losing to the Patriots? Detroit head coach Dan Campbell gave a very candid review of the situation Sunday afternoon.
Alabama football defeated Texas A&M 24-20 on Saturday, preserved by a decisive final play Terrion Arnold says was tipped off by Jimbo Fisher.
Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is the only quarterback better than Jimmy Garoppolo in this category.
The Bears' comeback fell short in Minneapolis, but their fight and heart earned them a feel-good report card with passing marks.
The Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are all 4-1 this season and rising in the latest NFL power rankings.
George Kittle didn't hold back his thoughts while addressing Carolina's turf after Sunday's game.
Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett found out the hard way how seriously some referees take protecting quarterbacks when he sacked Tom Brady and got flagged for roughing the passer in the fourth quarter of Atlanta's 21-15 loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday. The questionable penalty that benefited Brady and the Buccaneers raised more concerns about interpretations of the rule. It was the second straight week referee Jerome Boger made the critical call late in a game on a play that didn't seem to warrant a flag.
The Steelers are 1-4, and they’ve lost four in a row. On Sunday, they were blown off the field by the Bills, 38-3. After the loss, coach Mike Tomlin summarized the current state of the team. “No need to really sugarcoat it, man,” Tomlin told reporters. “We got handled today. We got handled by a [more]
The analytics leaned go. Meanwhile Staley and Allen appear to have some differences to work out.
Tyreek Hill said "Who? The Jets?" after the team pursued him last offseason.
From Brian Daboll leading the Giants to a win overseas to Jimmy Garoppolo besting the Panthers, NBC Sports Bay Area highlights the good, bad and the ugly from Week 5.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette had Sunday's game against the Vikings circles. He had visions of making his former team pay for cutting him. But that moment, and the Bears' chance at winning, slipped away on a costly late-game fumble.