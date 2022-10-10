Ross, Wyche detail what went wrong during Rhule's Panthers tenure

The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Don't ask New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill what position he really plays. ''Look, I just work here and do what they ask,'' the 32-year-old Hill said with a grin after one of the most memorable days of his unconventional, six-year, NFL career. Hill ran for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter, and threw for another score, and New Orleans snapped a three-game skid with a 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.