Ross: Vikings have 'regressed to the mean' from Week 11 to now

Associated Press

This isn’t how the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings hoped to perform as they get ready for the playoffs. Minnesota (12-4) won the division title thanks to 11 victories in one-score games, but the Vikings have also suffered a few lopsided losses that raise questions about their ability to make a postseason run. “You certainly don’t have a good feeling or good taste in your mouth walking away from this one,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said.