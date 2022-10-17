Ross: Vikings looking like they'll 'definitely' win NFC North over Packers
Peter King dives into the lastest NFL owners news regarding the Daniel Snyder situation, Robert Kraft wedding, a $790-million pie and more.
It looks like it is Taylor Heinicke time in Washington. NFL Media reports that Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss four-to-six weeks after fracturing his finger in last Thursday’s win over the Bears. Given the timeline, an injured reserve stint is on the table for Wentz. Wentz joined the Commanders in a trade [more]
The Vikings are downplaying their NFL-high division lead, but it's hard to ignore their outstanding record
The Vikings' PFF grades looked pretty good from Sunday's game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Dalvin Cook is very familiar with the Hard Rock Stadium end zones, having scored in them often in high school and college. Playing less than 10 miles from where he shined as a prep, Cook rushed for a 53-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Minnesota Vikings a 24-16 win over the injury-riddled Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Cook said he had about 60 family members at the game.
Inside NFL owners meeting, where Pete Carroll, John Harbaugh, Frank Reich and Andy Reid called on owners to make 'more progress' hiring Black coaches.
Joe Noteboom suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the Rams' Week 6 win over the Panthers.
The Bears' inexcusable loss to the Commanders cost them a shot to move up the weekly power rankings. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity after six weeks.
Negotiations surrounding a potential enclosed venue to replace 23-year-old Nissan Stadium have been ongoing since February.
Sooner or later, a Super Bowl may be played in Nashville. That’s because according to a report from Nate Rau of Axios.com, the Titans have reached a deal with Nashville mayor John Cooper to build a new domed stadium. For months, the Titans have been pushing to build a new stadium instead of refurbishing the [more]
Responding to heavier workload, second-year back shows he fits Patriots' style. Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster finally clicks with Patrick Mahomes.
Joey Logano won Sunday's playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to advance to the championship finale. A look at other winners and losers.
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.
Christian McCaffrey's resurgence combined with the Panthers' implosion continue to fuel speculation he could be a prime trade chip.
Anderson is on the move after getting into an argument with Panthers coaches.
Bailey Zappe not only played fantastic against the Browns on Sunday, the Patriots rookie QB also made some NFL history in New England's 38-15 win.
Not every team felt Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts.
Linebacker Andre Smith is eligible to return from a six-game suspension on Monday, but he won’t be rejoining the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are releasing Smith rather than adding him back to their active roster. Smith was serving a suspension for violating the league’s policy of performance-enhancing substances. He [more]
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tough to take down. It's easier if you break the rules.
Josh Allen led the Bills to an exciting comeback win over the Chiefs on Sunday, but it's what the star quarterback did after the game that's getting a lot of attention.