Ross: Vikings looking like they'll 'definitely' win NFC North over Packers

The Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Dalvin Cook is very familiar with the Hard Rock Stadium end zones, having scored in them often in high school and college. Playing less than 10 miles from where he shined as a prep, Cook rushed for a 53-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Minnesota Vikings a 24-16 win over the injury-riddled Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Cook said he had about 60 family members at the game.