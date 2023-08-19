Ross Tucker sees big things for Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. in 2023

Ross Tucker knows a thing or two about the NFL. As a former undrafted offensive lineman from Princeton, Tucker spent seven seasons in the NFL, including two stints in Washington.

Since his retirement in 2007, Tucker has become one of the more prominent media members on the radio, TV and with his podcasts, including the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast.”

Tucker also works for The 33rd Team and recently named five second-year players who could break out in 2023.

Quarterback Sam Howell and wide receiver Jahan Dotson are popular picks for the Washington Commanders. However, Tucker went in a different direction: Running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Brian Robinson Jr. is probably the most obvious candidate on this list because of the unique circumstances surrounding his rookie campaign. He missed the first four games last season while recovering from gunshot wounds after an attempted carjacking last August. Still, he found a way to play in 12 games as a rookie, rushing for almost 800 yards at 3.89 yards per carry. It would be a surprise if he doesn’t improve, possibly significantly, on those numbers. “From the time I stepped back on the field, I was dealing with all kinds of things going on in my body…,” Robinson said when discussing last season, “…there wasn’t one time I felt like Brian Robinson.” Talk is cheap, but given Robinson’s comments regarding how he feels compared to last year and combining that with being the lead back in new offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy’s offense, you have a perfect candidate for a second-year leap.

What Robinson did as a rookie was impressive, considering what he went through. There were times as a rookie when he was downright dominant, but former offensive coordinator Scott Turner would go away from him.

Under Bieniemy, Robinson is Washington’s No. 1 back, although Antonio Gibson will see plenty of time, particularly as the third-down back. The Commanders will run the ball with Bienemy calling plays. And with an improved passing game, that should create more openings for Robinson and the run game.

So while everyone else is picking other positions as breakout players for Washington, don’t forget about Robinson.

